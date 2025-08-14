In Clarksville’s Walnut Grove community, you’ll find this six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home. The home has over 10,000 square feet of luxurious living, and an outdoor oasis you won’t want to leave.

The home opens to a two-story foyer with dramatic dual curved staircases. Attractive hardwood flooring is throughout on the main level. It has a formal living room and a dining room with a wet bar. The family room is the central gathering space, with built-ins, a gas fireplace, and coffered ceilings. A screened porch sits off the space, accessible by sliding doors.

The eat-in kitchen is well equipped, with custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and chef-grade Viking and Sub-Zero appliances. A sunny morning room sits right off the kitchen, an ideal spot to have your morning coffee and start your day. Also on the main level are a bright conservatory, a massive laundry room, and two powder rooms.

Upstairs there are six generously sized bedrooms and five full bathrooms. The primary suite is the perfect retreat, with a large bedroom, attached sitting room, multiple walk-in closets and a spa-like ensuite bath.

The lower level was designed with entertaining in mind. It has a large recreation room with a wet bar and built-in seating, a home theater and gym. There’s also lots of storage space, and it opens out to the backyard.

The true highlight of the home is the backyard. Enjoy stunning resort-style amenities surrounded by green space and manicured landscaping. There’s a heated saltwater gunite pool with a tanning ledge, spa, and waterfalls. The pool is surrounded by a large patio and travertine deck. There’s even an adjacent sports court.

A screened-in porch (the screens are retractable) with vaulted wood ceilings offers a unique living space, perfect for unwinding or entertaining friends and family. It has a built-in quartz bar, wood-fire pizza oven, full outdoor kitchen, and multiple sitting areas with TVs.

Mary’s Land Farm, area parks and The Mall in Columbia are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 12343 Preakness Circle

· List price: $2,395,000

· Six bedrooms, seven bathrooms (10,137 square feet)

· Agent: Brian Pakulla, Red Cedar Real Estate