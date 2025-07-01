Google “10905 Powers Ave.” and you’ll see real estate listings for a “stunningly renovated colonial.”

You’ll also see stories about two of the most notorious crimes to take place in northern Baltimore County over the past two decades.

The five-bedroom home is where Nicholas Browning, a Dulaney High School sophomore, killed his parents and two little brothers in February 2008.

It’s also where David Linthicum shot a police officer 15 years later, touching off a three-day manhunt in which he also shot another officer.

Despite all the house has seen, it looks pretty great after a recent glow up. New appliances, including a gas cooktop and separate wall oven, gleam in the kitchen. A “spa-inspired” bath features a deep soaking tub and an expansive shower with two shower heads.

The exterior has also been spruced up with new blue siding, white shutters and at least some new windows. The casual onlooker would have no idea that police smashed open windows with a battering ram when they suspected Linthicum was hiding inside of the house in February 2023.

Listing agent Kristina Johnson of the Dibari Johnson Group of Cummings & Co. Realtors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Browning, 33, is serving four life sentences for the murder of his parents and brothers. He shot his family while they were sleeping, then headed to a friend‘s house to play video games. The following day, after a trip to Towson Town Center, Browning pretended to be shocked to discover his family’s bodies.

Attorneys for Browning said at the time that he had been physically and emotionally abused at home, although friends and relatives described an outwardly idyllic family life. The killings have been dissected by a bevy of true crime podcasts.

Browning won an essay contest for incarcerated writers in 2020. “I intend to continue to find and create whatever meaning I can in my days, to tend to my little carceral garden,“ he wrote. ”It is not particularly fulfilling, nor is it easy to live with the knowledge of my crime.”

Linthicum, 26, was sentenced in May to two consecutive life sentences plus 30 years for shooting two police officers.

In 2023, the house on Powers looked much different. (Julie Scharper/The Baltimore Banner)

The exterior of the house on Powers Avenue now has new blue siding and white shutters.

The incident began on Feb. 8, 2023 when Linthicum’s father called 911 and said his son was suicidal. When officers went to the young man’s basement bedroom, he opened fire with an AR-15, injuring one officer.

Linthicum then fled from the house into the nearby woods — the home is near the Loch Raven watershed — where he hid. The following evening, as officers surrounded the house on Powers Avenue, Linthicum emerged from the woods on Warren Road, encountered Officer Jonathan Chih, and fired at him 14 times, seriously injuring him.

Linthicum then sped off to Harford County where he was finally apprehended after a seven-hour standoff.

The home, which is listed for $899,900, will formally hit the market on July 10, according to the listing.