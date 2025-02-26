Tucked away on over 18 acres in Cockeysville, you’ll find Denwood, an incredible farmhouse that has been lovingly maintained and beautifully renovated. Built in the 1800s, it offers historic charm mixed with thoughtful, modern updates. The sprawling property provides bucolic views of the vast grounds, which include a large pond, old-growth trees and rolling hills.

As you explore the main level, take in the charming original details, including beautiful hardwood floors, exposed beams and multiple fireplaces. Note the modern updates, too (including an elevator). And lucky for you, every room offers views of the stunning grounds.

The main living spaces include a formal dining room, multiple sitting rooms, a beautiful open kitchen and an attached family room. The gourmet kitchen is fully updated with high-end stainless steel appliances, a massive island and a butler’s pantry. There’s a larger breakfast nook and a beautiful family room with a wood-burning fireplace. One of my favorite rooms in the house is the den, the original heart of the home. In this cozy room, enjoy wood-beamed ceilings, log cabin walls and a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace.

There are five bedrooms upstairs, each with its own en suite bathroom. The primary suite is magnificent and features a large bedroom with a fireplace and sitting area overlooking the beautiful grounds. Enjoy a luxurious dressing room with lots of built-in storage (and your own laundry) and a recently updated bathroom. To top it off, it has a private screened porch. The other bedrooms are spacious, including one above the garage, which is actually a self-contained apartment with its own kitchen, living room and entrance.

The lower level contains a newly constructed home gym, an office and storage space. It opens to a covered porch and a fenced yard.

There are multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy at Denwood. The home has a large screened porch off the main living space. Upstairs, another screened porch is accessible from the primary bedroom and a balcony sits off another bedroom.

The vast grounds offer something for everyone, including walking trails, vegetable beds and equestrian paddocks. A tranquil pond is ideal for fishing or swimming. There’s also an attached two-car garage and additional garage space for three cars. A summer barn could be used as an artist studio or game room.

While the home offers peaceful respite, Hunt Valley Towne Center, Oregon Ridge Park and area country clubs are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

