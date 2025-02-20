In Columbia, you’ll find this attractive brickfront Colonial home on a desirable corner lot. It contains six bedrooms and 5 ½ bathrooms and offers an ideal, spacious floor plan.

The home opens to a two-story foyer and the home’s main staircase. Throughout the first floor, you’ll find hardwood floors, ornate millwork and bright, welcoming spaces. A formal living room with built-in shelves and two arched doorways leads to an incredible conservatory-style sunroom. This is one of the many features that make this home so desirable, with three sides of the room covered in massive windows.

The heart of the home is the family room with cathedral ceilings, stately columns and a gas fireplace. This comfortable space opens to a gourmet kitchen with an attached breakfast nook. The bright kitchen has recently updated countertops, an eat-in island and high-end stainless steel appliances. There’s also a formal dining room, home office and first-floor laundry room.

Upstairs, there are six bedrooms and four bathrooms, offering plenty of space for everyone. The private primary suite features an attached sitting area, two walk-in closets and a massive en suite bathroom with a soaking tub, dual sinks and a separate shower.

A walk-out lower level contains additional living and entertaining space. There’s a large recreation room with a gas fireplace and kitchenette, a home gym, a full bathroom and additional bonus rooms.

Situated on a corner lot, the home has a large yard. In the backyard, relax and dine al fresco on a large deck conveniently located off the kitchen. A covered bluestone patio sits below. Both overlook a private yard with mature trees. There’s also an attached two-car garage.

The home is located in the sought-after Village of River Hill. Enjoy close proximity to community pathways and tot lots, a neighborhood pool, and the Middle Patuxent Environmental Area. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The home is listed as coming soon and will go live on Feb. 28.

