Condo in Baltimore City sells for $245,000

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? A 1,370-square-foot condominium built in 2005 has changed hands. The property located at 920 East Lombard Street in Baltimore City was sold on March 3, 2023. The $245,000 purchase price works out to $179 per square foot. The condominium is situated on a 1,370-square-foot lot.

Additional units have recently been sold nearby:

A 2,049-square-foot unit at 123 Albemarle Street in Baltimore sold in March 2023, for $349,000, a price per square foot of $170.

In December 2022, a 2,830-square-foot unit on Bank Street in Baltimore sold for $780,000, a price per square foot of $276.

On Bank Street, Baltimore, in November 2022, a 2,085-square-foot unit was sold for $535,000, a price per square foot of $257.

The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $144 to $123. In total, 67 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $237,480. The average price per square foot was $139. A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

