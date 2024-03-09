Condos and co-ops are appealing to certain buyers for many reasons, including offering prime locations, appealing amenities, and less maintenance. Here are four attractive condos and co-ops for sale at various price points, ranging from $165,000 to $539,000.

Nicely updated condo in the Villages of Homeland

Located in one of the city’s fastest-selling neighborhoods, this ground-level unit is nicely updated and ready for its next owner. The unit opens to a bright, open-concept living room, dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has been renovated with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast counter. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and the bathroom is updated. There’s also in-unit laundry.

Outside, a beautiful new flagstone patio provides an ideal space to relax and dine al fresco. The unit backs up to a wooded area, offering quiet and privacy. Building amenities include an exercise room, clubhouse, easy parking and an outdoor pool.

The details:

Address: 333 Homeland Southway Unit 1A

333 Homeland Southway Unit 1A List price: $165,000 (contingent; HOA fees: $329/month)

$165,000 (contingent; HOA fees: $329/month) One bedroom, one bathroom (852 square feet)

(852 square feet) Agent: Tina Knott, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Converted church condo in Fells Point

Inside Henderson’s Wharf, a converted tobacco warehouse, you’ll find this charming two-story condo unit. The unit opens to a shared living and dining area with exposed brick. A nicely updated kitchen contains stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a large eat-in counter that opens the space to the living room. The modern steel staircase leads to a bedroom with high ceilings and an updated bathroom. There’s also in-unit laundry.

A private balcony off the bedroom provides a desirable outdoor space. Building amenities include a 24-hour concierge, a welcoming lobby, fitness center, private courtyard and one garage space. The building is located right next to the water, marina and walking promenade in Fells Point. Walk to all the shops and restaurants in Fells Point while taking in beautiful water views.

The details:

Spacious, traditional condo in Charles Village

This rarely available condo unit in The Geneva building offers traditional interiors and a generous layout. The unit opens to a foyer, with a formal living room on one side, and a formal dining room on the other. The living room has a fireplace and beautiful city views. A long kitchen offers lots of storage and a breakfast nook with original built-ins. The unit has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary has paneled walls and an en suite bathroom. There are hardwood floors throughout the unit. There’s also in-unit laundry.

Building amenities include shared garden and patio access and a storage locker on the lower level. The Geneva is conveniently located in close proximity to the Johns Hopkins University, neighborhood shops and restaurants, and area parks.

The details:

Address: 3405 Greenway Unit 306

3405 Greenway Unit 306 List price: $335,000 (HOA fees: $740/month)

$335,000 (HOA fees: $740/month) Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,656 square feet)

(1,656 square feet) Agent: Jeremy Batoff, The Batoff Group, Compass

Historic condo in Mount Vernon

The Washington Apartments building is a stately Beaux Arts-style structure in the heart of Mount Vernon, and this co-op unit features stunning architectural details. Enjoy 9-foot ceilings, significant millwork, inlaid wood floors and elegant chandeliers. The unit opens to a foyer, leading to a formal living room and beautiful dining room with a decorative fireplace. Ornate glass French doors off the foyer open to a warm and inviting family room. The bright and cheery kitchen has been nicely updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A long hallway leads to the two bedrooms and a beautiful bathroom. There’s also in-unit laundry.

The building has a welcoming common area and a 24-hour door attendant. As a co-op, the monthly fee includes taxes, water, heat, trash removal and daily common area maintenance. The striking building faces Mount Vernon Place, overlooking the Washington Monument. Walk to neighborhood shops and restaurants, The Walters Art Museum, George Peabody Library and downtown.

The details: