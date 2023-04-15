For sale: 3 condos with Inner Harbor views

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor is the crown jewel of the city, and living along the waterfront offers beautiful views, easy access to the pedestrian promenade and proximity to top attractions.

These condos provide the best of waterfront living, and range in price from $220,000-$1,060,000.







Converted tobacco warehouse condo in Fells Point

(Anne Cristaldi)

(Anne Cristaldi)

(Anne Cristaldi)

(Anne Cristaldi)

(Anne Cristaldi)

(Anne Cristaldi)

Located in Henderson’s Wharf, a converted tobacco warehouse that contains 137 condo units and 37 hotel rooms, this one bedroom condo offers a unique living space in a prime location. The unit is two levels, with an open living and dining space on the first level as well as a kitchen. Fresh paint, new carpet and exposed brick provide an appealing living space. The kitchen opens up to the living room and features a breakfast bar. Upstairs, you’ll find a spacious bedroom and a bathroom.

The building is located along the water, marina and promenade in Fells Point. It features package reception and a gym. The condo contains one garage parking space and is located within walking distance to all the best shops and restaurants in Fells Point.

The details:







Two balcony condo with stunning waterfront views in the Inner Harbor

(Jay Madairy)

(Jay Madairy)

(Jay Madairy)

(Jay Madairy)

(Jay Madairy)

(Jay Madairy)

Located on the tenth floor of the HarborView Towers, this corner-unit condo offers beautiful views of downtown, the Inner Harbor, Harbor East, Harbor Point and more. An open concept living space features wall-to-wall windows. A bright, newly updated kitchen contains an induction cooktop and Dacor appliances, an island with room for six and a beverage center. The adjacent living room creates an inviting space to entertain or relax. Wake up to stunning waterfront views in the primary bedroom, which includes a beautifully updated bathroom and a walk-in closet. There’s also an additional bedroom and full bathroom.

The condo has two balconies, one off the living room and one between the bedrooms. The main balcony is large, with panoramic city and waterfront views. The building includes a fitness center, aquatics center, community spaces, a 24-hour front desk, security and concierge services. The unit includes two garage parking spaces. It’s located in a prime waterfront spot next to the promenade, restaurants, museums and Federal Hill Park.

The details:

Address: 100 Harborview Drive #1001

100 Harborview Drive #1001 List price: $585,000 (HOA fees: $1,769/month)

$585,000 (HOA fees: $1,769/month) Two bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,653 square feet)

Agent: Vincent DeLorenzo, The DeLorenzo Group







Modern penthouse condo in the Inner Harbor

(Inner Harbor Condos)

(Inner Harbor Condos)

(Inner Harbor Condos)

(Inner Harbor Condos)

(Inner Harbor Condos)

(Inner Harbor Condos)

This penthouse condo provides beautiful views of the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill, M&T Bank Stadium and Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The unit, within The Towers at Harbor Court, features floor-to-ceiling windows, 12-foot ceilings and wide plank black walnut floors. The home opens to a large entry and spacious living area. The living room, with a fireplace and built-in shelving, leads to a large dining area. A modern gourmet kitchen features poured concrete countertops, stainless steel appliances and sleek wooden cabinetry. The massive primary suite features a large bedroom, den (also accessible from the rest of the home), beautiful marble bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms include their own full bathrooms.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

Harbor Court amenities include a 24-hour front desk attendant, doorman, package reception, fitness center, resident lounge and an outdoor terrace. The Royal Sonesta hotel, which is within the complex, offers discounted health club memberships, dining options and hotel rooms. The condo comes with two spaces in the parking garage. It’s located right across the street from the Inner Harbor, downtown attractions, and shopping and restaurants.