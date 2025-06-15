You’ll find striking contemporary design, modern updates and a beautiful outdoor space in this distinct Ellicott City home. It was designed by renowned local architect Craig L. Stewart and built in 1991 by GYC Homes. Over the past several years, it has undergone significant renovation and improvements.

The home opens to a large, inviting living and dining space. It features soaring ceilings, a fireplace and custom black walnut flooring. Large windows and doors throughout the home bring the outdoors in and offer views of the beautiful grounds. A newly renovated kitchen, featuring a large eat-in island and stainless steel appliances, sits adjacent to a cozy family room. Also on the main level, you’ll find a unique office with wood ceilings, a fireplace and a cheery sunroom.

The home contains five bedrooms across two levels. The primary suite, tucked away on the main level, is luxurious. It features large sliding doors leading to the backyard, custom-designed walk-in closets and a spa-like en suite bathroom with a soaking tub and separate glass shower.

Downstairs, you’ll find a large recreation room, ideal for entertaining. There’s a large living space, a second modern kitchen and a sunny bonus room. It offers walkout access to the yard and could be used as a unique multigenerational space.

A highlight of the home is the beautiful backyard. The home is located on almost 3.5 acres that are well manicured. A beautiful pool, surrounded by a stone deck, is perfect for relaxing and entertaining. Lounge under a covered pool structure or on the sunny pool deck. There’s also space to dine al fresco, a hot tub and a convenient pool bathroom accessible from the backyard. An attached three-car garage completes the home.

The home is located in proximity to parks, golf courses and The Mall in Columbia. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details: