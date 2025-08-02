At the end of a private street in Pikesville’s Garden View community, you’ll find a special home unlike anything else on the market. Perfectly nestled in the woods, this contemporary home offers luxurious interiors and an outdoor oasis with beautiful views. It also has a unique floor plan that surprises and delights.

Inside, enjoy sleek design, vaulted ceilings with skylights, and massive windows bringing the outdoors in. The main living space has an open concept floor plan, with a large dining area, living room, and modern kitchen. The kitchen is beautiful, and features a large eat-in island, modern cabinetry and high-end stainless steel appliances. Large sliding doors open to one of the home’s many decks.

This main level space opens below to another bright living space, creating an open and airy feeling throughout the home. There’s also a tucked away family room on the main level with a fireplace, built-ins, and sliding doors to the outdoors.

The home has six bedrooms and five bathrooms spread across the unique floor plan, which offers a variety of uses for the space. The primary suite is upstairs, and has massive windows that take full advantage of the beautiful views. The room has a custom fireplace, two walk-in closets and a luxurious ensuite bathroom.

A finished lower level has a two-story recreation room with a modern fireplace. An adjacent sitting room or playroom has access to one of the home’s many decks. A spiral staircase takes you to another level below with additional living space.

And if that wasn’t enough, the home also has a two-story wellness wing, with a fitness room, sauna and separate steam room.

The home is situated on four private acres, with multiple decks and patios overlooking the beautiful wooded lot. A heated in-ground pool offers a stunning retreat, and is surrounded by a large deck, a hot tub, and a fire pit. The pool house is perfect for entertaining and for guests, with a full kitchen, full bathroom and bedroom.

Finally, enjoy two garages, one attached and one detached, with room for seven cars, storage or a workspace.

Despite the private setting, downtown Baltimore is only about 20 minutes away. Irvine Nature Center, the Shops at Quarry Lake and multiple country clubs are all nearby.

The details:

Address: 11 Green Heather Court

List price: $1,750,000

6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms (6,896 square feet)

Agent: Matt Rhine, The Matt Rhine Group of Keller Williams Legacy