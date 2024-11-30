Known as Foxden Estate, this Glen Arm home offers distinct interiors, custom-built details and an attractive floor plan. It’s situated on almost four acres of private land, with its own tranquil pond.

The home was custom-built in 1978, which may surprise some as the home exudes historic charm. This is thanks to the thoughtful design choices, which include ornate millwork, Baldwin brass hardware, and walnut, cherry and oak woodwork harvested from the property.

Off the foyer, you’ll find a charming living room with a wood-burning fireplace, built-in shelves and two chandeliers. A formal dining room is across the hall. The eat-in kitchen is connected to both spaces and serves as the heart of the home. Enjoy high-end stainless steel appliances, lots of storage and a wood stove.

French doors off the kitchen flow nicely to an inviting family room. This bright space is accentuated by skylights, exposed beams and large windows overlooking the backyard. The main level also contains a cozy wood-paneled library with a second wood-burning fireplace. It leads to a separate wing of the house. Here, you’ll find a large hall with access to the covered porch, a laundry room and an office. Above this space, a separate bedroom and bathroom could be used as an in-law or au pair suite (it even has its own entrance). The main wing of the house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs, including a primary suite with a large walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom.

A lower level contains an attached garage and lots of storage space.

The home offers plenty of privacy and is set on 3.79 tranquil acres. A highlight of the grounds is a large pond in front of the house. It has an adjacent stone patio for relaxing. There’s also a large covered porch overlooking the backyard. Finally, a two-stall bank barn, ideal for horses or additional storage, completes the property.

The home is tucked away in Glen Arm, minutes from Loch Raven Reservoir Park and Eagle’s Nest Country Club. Downtown Baltimore is 30 minutes away.

The details: