In Columbia’s coveted Forest Glen community, this five-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath home stuns. The home was custom-built in 2002 and has been renovated from top to bottom over the last five years.

As you step inside this impressive home, a two-story foyer greets you. There’s a formal living room, with coffered ceilings and a fireplace, and behind it, a formal dining room. The heart of the home is a beautiful great room, with vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and a soaring stone fireplace. It flows nicely to a newly renovated kitchen. Enjoy top-of-the-line appliances, a leathered granite waterfall island and beautiful cabinetry, perfect for home cooks and those who love to entertain. It also has a breakfast nook with access to the rear deck. There’s also a private home office on the main level.

Throughout the home, enjoy wide-plank white oak wood floors, a Sonos sound system, and a hardwired security system with 12 exterior cameras.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and three updated bathrooms. A luxurious primary suite features two walk-in closets and a spa-like bathroom. The other bedrooms are generously sized and offer lots of storage space.

A fully finished lower level contains additional living space, including a recreation room with a custom bar, media room, a bonus room and a fifth bedroom and another full bathroom. It also provides walk-out access to the backyard.

Situated on nearly 2.4 acres, the home is surrounded by lush landscaping and mature trees. Relax and entertain on the wrap-around rear deck, which includes a screened-in gazebo. Below, you’ll find a trickling koi pond and a covered and uncovered patio. There’s also an attached three-car garage and a separate golfer’s garage.

The home is conveniently located to Town Center, area parks and more. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details: