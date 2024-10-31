In Highland’s coveted Paternal Gift Farm community, you’ll find this charming home. Built in 2003, the interiors are beautiful and custom-built. Surrounded by pastures, enjoy idyllic views, including horses grazing, mature trees and a serene pond.

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

At the end of Paternal Gift Drive, you’ll find this beautiful, architect-designed home. An impressive motor court and a landscaped yard provide a grand entrance. Inside, enjoy custom details and masterful craftsmanship, including significant millwork, multiple built-ins and cherry wood flooring that was harvested on the property.

The home opens to a welcoming foyer, which leads to a spacious formal living room. You’ll love the gourmet eat-in kitchen, with stainless steel appliances, a convenient butler’s pantry, and a wood-burning fireplace. There’s also a formal dining room, and a relaxed family room, both with their own fireplaces. Every room provides sweeping pasture views outside.

On the main floor, you’ll also find a guest wing, with a bedroom, full bathroom and separate front entrance. This could be used for visitors or as an in-law or au-pair suite.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

Upstairs, there are five additional bedrooms and three full bathrooms. A luxurious primary suite features a fireplace and built-ins. It also has a spacious walk-in closet, a beautiful ensuite bathroom and a private deck. Completing the upstairs is a large upper-level great room, an ideal space for a media room or recreation room.

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

(Ricky Cantore)

The home’s backyard features multiple spaces to relax and enjoy the beautiful views. There’s a screened-in porch, upper deck and a flagstone patio with multiple seating zones, including an outdoor fireplace and a hot tub. The home overlooks idyllic pastures where horses graze and a peaceful pond.

The Paternal Gift Farm community contains twenty-nine luxury homes and seven well-managed pastures on over 40 acres. It offers a range of barn and field equine boarding options. There’s also a private fishing pond, picnic area and a 1.7-mile walking path.

This home is adjacent to Schooley Mill Park. It’s also conveniently located 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore, 40 minutes from Annapolis and 50 minutes from Washington, D.C.

The details:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.