Detached house sells for $310,000 in Baltimore County

Published on: February 22, 2023 6:43 PM EST

1263 June Road - Google Street View
The property located at 1263 June Road in Baltimore County was sold on Feb. 3, 2023. The $310,000 purchase price works out to $269 per square foot. The house, built in 1945, has an interior space of 1,152 square feet. The house is situated on a 7,590-square-foot lot.

These nearby houses have also recently changed hands:

  • In October 2022, a 1,446-square-foot home on Carville Avenue in Halethorpe sold for $361,000, a price per square foot of $250.
  • A 1,440-square-foot home at 1242 Elm Road in Halethorpe sold in December 2022 for $325,000, a price per square foot of $226.
  • On Birch Avenue, Halethorpe, in January 2023, a 1,607-square-foot home was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $221.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

