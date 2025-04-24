On a quiet cul-de-sac in the Grovemont neighborhood, you’ll find this lovely five-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom home. It features a bright and open floor plan with fully updated interiors.

The home opens to an inviting two-story foyer. A formal living room, with 12-foot ceilings and a massive Palladian window, leads to a formal dining room. The kitchen, the heart of this home, is newly updated. It features custom white cabinetry, a large island and stainless steel appliances. It also has a dedicated beverage nook with a mini-fridge. The space is perfect for entertaining and opens to a relaxing family room with a wood-burning fireplace. Also on the main level, you’ll find an attractive home office or hobby room, with custom cabinetry and Carrera marble countertops.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and two updated bathrooms. The primary suite features two walk-in closets and a modern bathroom with a soaking tub, frameless shower and double vanities.

A walk-out lower level offers a fifth bedroom, a full bathroom and a large recreation room.

Outside, enjoy a spacious deck overlooking an expansive, flat yard. The home backs up to a wooded preserve, providing privacy and beautiful views. There’s also an attached two-car garage.

The home is conveniently located to area shops and restaurants as well as Patapsco State Park and Rockburn Branch Park. Downtown Baltimore is about 25 minutes away.

The details: