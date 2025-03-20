Inside the highly coveted Gaither Hunt community, this home shines inside and out. Located on a large lot, the home has been recently updated with modern lighting, new hardwood floors and high-end finishes. Everything has been taken care of — all you need to do is move in.

The home opens to a two-story foyer with a grand staircase. French doors lead to a private home office. Across the hall is a formal living room and dining room, each with custom millwork. The gourmet kitchen is a highlight of the home. Newly remodeled, it features custom shaker-style cabinetry, quartz countertops and high-end stainless steel appliances. A large breakfast area is flooded with natural light. The kitchen flows effortlessly to a bright family room with a fireplace and access to the rear deck. A powder room and laundry room complete the main level.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a home office/den. The primary suite features vaulted ceilings, a massive walk-in closet and a beautifully appointed en suite bathroom.

A finished lower level offers a large recreation room with a wet bar, extra bedroom and full bathroom, and storage space. It also provides walkout access to the backyard.

Outside, relax and dine al fresco on the deck, conveniently located off the kitchen and family room. It steps down to an attractive patio, surrounded by a flat, nearly 1-acre yard. There’s also an attached three-car garage with an EV charger and a large, newly repaved driveway.

Enjoy close proximity to area shops and restaurants, Centennial Park, golf courses and more. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details: