Inside this Ellicott City home, you’ll find a unique floor plan with plenty of space, attractive modern updates and charming architectural features. The six-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath, 6,602-square-foot home also offers a beautiful yard (with a pool) that backs up to the woods.

12658 Golden Oak Drive. (Yu Ota Wilson of Cummings & Co. Realtors)

The home’s main entrance opens to a two-story foyer with a curved staircase, wainscoting, and gleaming hardwood floors that continue throughout the first floor. Enjoy a formal dining room and behind it a gourmet kitchen that is a highlight of the home. Newly renovated, the gorgeous space is straight out of a magazine, with custom cabinetry, designer finishes and top-of-the-line appliances. An attached two-story breakfast nook is flooded with natural light.

A spacious family room and living room both offer modern and charming interiors. There are also also a sitting room and home office on the main level, offering a flexible layout.

Two staircases lead upstairs, one of which opens to a large loft area. You’ll find five generously sized bedrooms across two levels. A charming primary suite features two walk-in closets and an ensuite bathroom. The third story contains a large open space with built-ins, which could be used in a variety of ways.

Additional living space can be found in the finished lower level. There’s a large recreation room, home gym, storage and more. It also has walkout access to the yard.

Outside, enjoy a large rear deck overlooking the professionally landscaped grounds and green space. There’s also an attractive in-ground pool and a brick patio. An attached three-car garage completes the home.

The home is tucked away on a private street and backs up to the woods. Area parks, shopping, and dining are all nearby, and downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details: