Waterfront living can be yours with this brand-new construction home in Essex. The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home offers modern interiors, comfortable living spaces and beautiful water views.

The home’s main living space is on the upper level to maximize water views. It’s an open-concept space with a gourmet kitchen, dining area and relaxed living area. A large eat-in island, custom cabinetry and new appliances help create a modern kitchen. The striking stone countertops and backsplash continue into the dining area, with a convenient wet bar.

The living area seamlessly blends indoor and outdoor living, with large folding doors leading to one of two covered decks. There’s also an electric fireplace.

One bedroom and full bathroom are located on the upper level, while the rest are located on the first floor. There are two primary suites, each with walk-in closets and large luxurious bathrooms. One offers direct access to the deck. All the bathrooms are modern and bright, with black fixtures, glass shower doors and contemporary tile.

The home is located on .88 acres and backs up to the water. A private dock makes the water easily accessible for fishing or boating. Relax, entertain and take in the water views with two large covered porches and a sunny patio. There’s lots of yard space, plus a massive attached garage that can fit up to six cars or be used as a recreation space.

In addition to the water, the home is conveniently located to area shops and restaurants. Get to downtown Baltimore in less than 25 minutes.

The details: