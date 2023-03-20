Baltimore City: Top 6 most expensive homes sold in the week of March 13

Interested in homes for sale in Baltimore City? Check out the Baltimore real estate market updates for the week of March 13.

A house in Baltimore that sold for $1.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Baltimore City in the past week. The median price per square foot for a home in Baltimore City decreased in the past week from $144 to $123. In total, 67 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $237,480. The average price per square foot was $139.

The prices in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 13 even if the property may have been sold earlier.

6. $349,000, condominium at 123 Albemarle Street

The property at 123 Albemarle Street in Baltimore has new owners. The price was $349,000. The condominium was built in 2006 and has a living area of 2,049 square feet. The price per square foot is $170.

5. $365,000, single-family home at 4001 Belvieu Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 4001 Belvieu Avenue in Baltimore has been finalized. The price was $365,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1915 and has a living area of 2,313 square feet. The price per square foot was $158.

4. $400,000, single-family residence at 405 Gittings Avenue

The 2,359-square-foot single-family house at 405 Gittings Avenue in Baltimore has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $400,000, $170 per square foot. The house was built in 1922.

3. $437,500, townhouse at 3000 Baltimore Street

The 2,236-square-foot townhouse at 3000 Baltimore Street, Baltimore, has now been sold. The transfer of ownership was settled in March and the total purchase price was $437,500, $196 per square foot. The house was built in 1920.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

info from The Banner Sign Up for Alerts Select the type of alerts you’d like to receive Browser alerts (Web) Browsers such as Chrome, Safari, and Firefox Critical information alerts (SMS) Get text messages from The Banner in urgent situations (message and data rates may apply) Continue You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts Enter your phone number Sign Up You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime. By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner. Sign up for alerts A confirmation text has been sent. Ok

2. $729,000, townhouse at 821 Belnord Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 821 Belnord Avenue in Baltimore. The price was $729,000 and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 2014 and the living area totals 3,512 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208.

1. $1.2 million, single-family home at 4711 Roland Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 4711 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, has been finalized. The price was $1,150,000, and the new owners took over the house in March. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 4,826 square feet. The price per square foot was $238.

This article was created by the Banner Bot using artificial intelligence. Banner Bot is programmed to use publicly available data, median sales prices and Google Streetview to generate summaries and short articles that are reviewed and published by human editors.

Check out other news and information about the local real estate markets.