Along the Falls Road corridor, you’ll find this impressive home with resort-style amenities. Built in 2006, the 10,000-plus-square-foot home offers a traditional brick exterior with modern, high-end interiors.

The main floor boasts grand rooms with luxurious features, including ornate millwork, beautiful fireplaces and dark hardwood floors. The heart of the home is the gourmet kitchen, with a massive custom island, high-end appliances and a substantial butler’s pantry. The space effortlessly transitions to a relaxed family room. There are also a formal living room and a formal dining room. Many of the rooms on the main floor overlook and open to the beautiful backyard.

The home offers lots of space, including seven bedrooms and 5 1/2 bathrooms. A massive primary suite on the second level features a gas fireplace, wet bar, two dressing rooms and a luxurious en suite bathroom with a steam shower and soaking tub.

The lower level is ideal for entertaining or relaxing, with a recreation room, bar, home theater, home gym and full bathroom. It provides walkout access to the backyard.

The home is situated on a private, nearly 4-acre double lot surrounded by lush landscaping. One of the highlights has to be the backyard. Enjoy multiple covered spaces and patios, a pool, a tranquil pond and a large flat yard. The pool area is beautifully hardscaped, with a large patio connecting all of the home’s outdoor spaces. A pool house featuring a kitchen, living area, full bathroom and laundry provides additional living space and makes outdoor entertaining a breeze.

Hunt Valley Towne Center, Oregon Ridge Park and Green Spring Station are nearby. Downtown Baltimore is 25 minutes away.

The details: