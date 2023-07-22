4 unique homes for sale in Fells Point, from $495K-$925K

Fells Point is one of my favorite neighborhoods in Baltimore. You’ll find charming architecture and cobblestone streets, some of the city’s best restaurants and shopping and easy access to the water.

Originally a gritty maritime neighborhood, today, Fells Point is a vibrant, well-preserved neighborhood with lots to offer. There’s also a variety of housing options, from waterfront condos, charming historic rowhouses or newer townhomes.

Here are four unique real estate listings in the neighborhood, priced between $495,000-$925,000.

Three-story condo with water views on a private pier

(Monique Ligthart)

(Monique Ligthart)

(Monique Ligthart)

(Monique Ligthart)

(Monique Ligthart)

(Monique Ligthart)

Located right off of Baltimore’s waterfront promenade, and on a private pier, you’ll find this unique condo, built in 1992. The main living area is open, with a comfortable living room, dining area and home office/den overlooking the water. The kitchen has been nicely updated, with granite countertops, an induction stovetop and a wine fridge.

Upstairs, the second story features a spacious primary bedroom, with a wood-burning fireplace (one of two in the condo), a beautifully updated bathroom and a walk-in closet. The second bedroom is on the third floor, which also has a bathroom, a walk-in closet and access to the balcony.

The balcony on the third story features stunning waterfront views. Watch the boats come in and out of the harbor in this unique vantage point. Two dedicated parking spaces, located directly beneath the condo, come with the unit. There’s also a storage locker and access to an exercise room.

The details:

Address: 960 Fell St. Unit 105

960 Fell St. Unit 105 List price: $625,000 (HOA fees: $669/month)

$625,000 (HOA fees: $669/month) Two bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (1,817 square feet)

(1,817 square feet) Agent: Monique Ligthart, Coldwell Banker

1790s historic home with outdoor spaces

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

This colorful home is one of the oldest remaining homes in Fells Point, built circa 1790. It’s been nicely updated and has two unique outdoor spaces. Inside, you’ll enjoy an open concept living area, with a living room and dining area. The eat-in kitchen has been nicely updated and provides an additional space to dine. Upstairs, the second story includes the primary bedroom, with two skylights, its own large bathroom and a private deck. There’s also a second bedroom and an additional bathroom. The third story features a unique loft space, which could be used as a home office or family room.

A large deck off the primary bedroom provides a relaxing spot to sit outside. Below, is a charming courtyard, with paved bricks, space for gardening and a private deck with a pergola. The home is just around the corner from the heart of Fells Point, allowing you to walk to shops, restaurants, and the waterfront.

The details:

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

Penthouse condo with a massive outdoor space overlooking the water

(Mario Valone)

(Mario Valone)

(Mario Valone)

(Mario Valone)

(Mario Valone)

(Mario Valone)

This condo, conveniently located where Harbor Point, Harbor East and Fells Point converge, was built in 2004 and boasts sweeping waterfront views. The penthouse unit features a bright and open kitchen and living room, with large windows overlooking the water. The primary bedroom offers an en suite bathroom with a separate tub and shower, and a walk-in closet. A second bedroom also has a walk-in closet and a bathroom, which is also accessible from the living room.

Upstairs, is a unique space, which could be used as a family room or office. It features a wet bar, another full bathroom and waterfront views.

A massive outdoor space is located off the second story and offers room for outdoor dining, relaxing and even gardening. A small balcony on the main level also provides water views. There’s also two parking spaces, conveniently located on the same level as the condo.

The details:

Address: 1500 Thames St. Unit 402

1500 Thames St. Unit 402 List price: $499,900 (HOA fees: $942/month)

$499,900 (HOA fees: $942/month) Two bedrooms, three bathrooms (1,913 square feet)

(1,913 square feet) Agent: Mario Valone, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices HomeSale Realty

Completely updated four-story home with several outdoor areas

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

(Stephen Posko/Atlas Photography)

Just around the corner from the heart of Fells Point is this impressive home, built in 2000. The home has four stories of living space and several outdoor spaces, including a large backyard.

The first level features a unique family room with a wet bar, wine fridge and custom shelving. The second story is the main living level, with an open living room and gourmet kitchen, and separate dining room. The kitchen features a Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator and bar seating for four. The primary bedroom is situated on the third story and includes two large custom closets plus an en suite bathroom. There’s also a second bedroom with its own bathroom. On the fourth story, you’ll find a large bonus space with another bathroom, which could be used as an additional bedroom, an office or a bonus room.

Outside, there is a large landscaped backyard featuring a built-in barbecue, mature trees and raised flowerbeds. A spiral staircase brings you to a deck off the living room. There are also two balconies, one off the primary bedroom and one off the fourth story bedroom/bonus space. A two-car garage completes the home.

The details: