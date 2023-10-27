For sale: Restored mansion in Mount Vernon

Located in the heart of Mount Vernon, you’ll find this beautifully restored single-family home that offers more than 10,000 square feet of grand living space.
It’s rare to find a Mount Vernon home of this size that hasn’t been converted into apartments or condos, plus one where so many significant architectural details have been preserved. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own one of Baltimore’s most desirable homes in a prime location.
If the house looks familiar, I previously featured it when I wrote about five unique Airbnb’s in the city.
The home’s stunning architectural details are the highlight of the home. They include a beautiful stained glass skylight, detailed woodwork, ornate plasterwork, massive pocket doors, and a one-of-a-kind staircase. The interiors feature colorful wallpaper, grand light fixtures and hardwood floors.
The home opens to a long foyer, hallway and grand staircase. A spacious living room features large windows and an alcove with a beautiful marble fireplace. Pocket doors lead to an ornate dining room. Beyond it is another large sitting room with a fireplace and gilded mirror with access to the courtyard. There’s another room, which could be a bedroom or office, with a beautiful eat-in kitchen at the back of the house. Two half bathrooms and a full bathroom are also on this level.
On the upper levels, there are nine bedrooms, all of which have ensuite bathrooms. The curved staircase wows on every level, with a beautiful stained glass skylight at the top providing plenty of natural light.
The home has a deck and spacious courtyard surrounded by greenery, perfect for entertaining. A large private parking lot for ten cars completes the property. Besides a residential home, the building could potentially be used in numerous ways, including a boutique hotel, offices, or a bed and breakfast with a separate owner’s suite.
It’s located across the street from the charming Mount Vernon Place squares and the George Washington Monument (the first in the country to honor George Washington!). The Walters Art Museum, Peabody Institute, and Baltimore Symphony Orchestra are all conveniently within walking distance, as well as neighborhood shops, restaurants and downtown.
The details:
- Address: 4 East Madison St.
- List price: $1,800,000
- 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms (10,146 square feet)
- Agents: Julie Canard, Long & Foster
