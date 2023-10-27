For sale: Restored mansion in Mount Vernon

Located in the heart of Mount Vernon, you’ll find this beautifully restored single-family home that offers more than 10,000 square feet of grand living space.

It’s rare to find a Mount Vernon home of this size that hasn’t been converted into apartments or condos, plus one where so many significant architectural details have been preserved. This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity to own one of Baltimore’s most desirable homes in a prime location.

(Chelsea Harman)

(Chelsea Harman)

(Chelsea Harman)

(Chelsea Harman)

If the house looks familiar, I previously featured it when I wrote about five unique Airbnb’s in the city.

The home’s stunning architectural details are the highlight of the home. They include a beautiful stained glass skylight, detailed woodwork, ornate plasterwork, massive pocket doors, and a one-of-a-kind staircase. The interiors feature colorful wallpaper, grand light fixtures and hardwood floors.

The home opens to a long foyer, hallway and grand staircase. A spacious living room features large windows and an alcove with a beautiful marble fireplace. Pocket doors lead to an ornate dining room. Beyond it is another large sitting room with a fireplace and gilded mirror with access to the courtyard. There’s another room, which could be a bedroom or office, with a beautiful eat-in kitchen at the back of the house. Two half bathrooms and a full bathroom are also on this level.

On the upper levels, there are nine bedrooms, all of which have ensuite bathrooms. The curved staircase wows on every level, with a beautiful stained glass skylight at the top providing plenty of natural light.

(Chelsea Harman)

(Chelsea Harman)

(Chelsea Harman)

(Chelsea Harman)

(Chelsea Harman)

(Chelsea Harman)

(Chelsea Harman)

The home has a deck and spacious courtyard surrounded by greenery, perfect for entertaining. A large private parking lot for ten cars completes the property. Besides a residential home, the building could potentially be used in numerous ways, including a boutique hotel, offices, or a bed and breakfast with a separate owner’s suite.

The details: