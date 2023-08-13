For sale: 3 condos in a carriage house, a church and a school

If you’re looking for a unique home, look no further than these three nontraditional condos, ranging in price from $155,000-$499,000.

All three are great examples of adaptive reuse architecture.

Converted carriage house condo in Bolton Hill

(Listing NV Photography)

(Listing NV Photography)

(Listing NV Photography)

(Listing NV Photography)

(Listing NV Photography)

(Listing NV Photography)

Behind the historic Mergenthaler House (Ottmar Mergenthaler, a German immigrant who revolutionized the art of printing with the invention of the linotype, lived here in Bolton Hill) is a carriage house, which has been converted into condos. Inside this one-bedroom unit, you’ll find parquet wood floors, a wood-burning fireplace and two cozy outdoor terraces. The home has a spacious living room, an attached dining area and a separate kitchen. The bedroom is generously sized, and the bathroom is updated.

The home shares a charming courtyard and a separate storage unit. It’s located in proximity to MICA, Bolton Hill shops and restaurants, neighborhood parks and a light rail stop.

The details:

Address: 1227 Park Ave., Unit 10

1227 Park Ave., Unit 10 List price: $155,000 (HOA fees: $330/month)

$155,000 (HOA fees: $330/month) One bedroom, one bathroom (778 square feet)

(778 square feet) Agent: Kimberly Orange, KLR Real Estate, Inc.

Converted church condo in Otterbein

(Serendipitous Adventures Photography)

(Serendipitous Adventures Photography)

(Serendipitous Adventures Photography)

(Serendipitous Adventures Photography)

(Serendipitous Adventures Photography)

(Serendipitous Adventures Photography)

On a charming, tree-lined street in Otterbein, you’ll find this 1800s church, which has been converted into four condos. Inside this unit, enjoy soaring ceilings, exposed brick and terra cotta tile. The main level opens to a spacious living room and dining area. This bright, open space includes a fireplace and sliding doors leading to the private patio. The attractive kitchen has been thoughtfully updated. There’s also a first floor bedroom with built-in shelves and an updated full bathroom. Upstairs, an office or den overlooks the living room below. Another bedroom and bathroom complete this charming unit.

The home is situated next to one of Otterbein’s charming pocket parks. It features a large and private patio, plus a storage unit. The home is located within walking distance of Camden Yards, the MARC train, Inner Harbor and Federal Hill shops and restaurants.

The details:

Converted school condo in Federal Hill

(Mary Schroth)

(Mary Schroth)

(Mary Schroth)

(Mary Schroth)

(Mary Schroth)

(Mary Schroth)

Federal Hill’s old Holy Cross School, built in the 1900s, was converted into modern condos in 2004. This unit features incredible 35-foot ceilings, massive arched windows and wainscoting. The home has an open floor plan, with a shared living room, dining area and kitchen. Enjoy refinished oak floors, a gas fireplace and an updated kitchen in this main living space.

Sign Up for Alerts Get notified of need-to-know

The primary bedroom is on the first level, with a tin ceiling, city views and an ensuite bathroom. Upstairs, a stunning loft, which could be used as an office, den or gym, provides a unique bonus space. There’s also an additional bedroom with arched windows and a second full bathroom.

The unit comes with garage parking for one car and is conveniently located near neighborhood shops and restaurants, just blocks from Inner Harbor and Federal Hill Park.

The details: