With the Ravens set to play in the AFC championship this weekend and the city on Taylor Swift watch, I thought it would be fun to feature three homes for sale that are fit for a Ravens player.

Here are three homes for sale in the Baltimore region, ranging from $995,000 to $2,988,000, that might do the trick.

Waterfront penthouse condo along the Inner Harbor

(HD Bros)

(HD Bros)

(HD Bros)

(HD Bros)

(HD Bros)

(HD Bros)

Want to embrace city life and be on the water? This two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom penthouse condo offers luxurious interiors, stunning views and lots of amenities. The home opens to a large foyer with beautiful architectural details. To the left is the living room with a wall of windows, a gas fireplace and access to one of the home’s three balconies. To the right is a separate dining room. The home also has a bar area, perfect for entertaining. There’s an open family room and a modern, gourmet kitchen with access to another balcony. The spacious primary suite features a massive bathroom with a gas fireplace, heated floors, a separate soaking tub and shower, a walk-in closet, and a private balcony with water and city views. There’s also another bedroom with an en suite bathroom and a half bathroom.

Building amenities include a fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools, community spaces, a 24-hour front desk, security and concierge services. The unit includes two garage parking spaces. It’s located in a prime waterfront spot next to the pedestrian promenade, restaurants and Federal Hill Park. M&T Bank Stadium is 1.5 miles away, and the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills is half an hour away. This home would make a great bachelor pad or home for a couple looking to enjoy all the city has to offer.

The details:

Address: 100 Harborview Drive Penthouse 3C

List price: $995,000 (HOA fees: $2,900/month)

Two bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,986 square feet)

Agent: Adam Light and Ricky Racks, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Spacious custom-built home with pool in Owings Mills

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

(Maryland Image House)

Down a long tree-lined driveway, you’ll find this modern home with an amazing backyard for entertaining. Enjoy over 9,000 square feet of stunning living space perfect for a large family, including seven bedrooms, six full bathrooms and two half bathrooms. Inside, the home opens to a two-story foyer, which leads to a living room with a massive curved window. There’s also an office and a separate dining room. Toward the back of the house, you’ll find a large family room with access to the screened porch and backyard deck. A large gourmet kitchen with a breakfast nook and pantry has been nicely updated. A laundry/mudroom completes the main level.

Upstairs, the primary suite is massive and includes a sitting room, exercise room and luxurious bathroom with two walk-in closets. Almost every other bedroom also has an en suite bathroom. Downstairs, there’s an impressive media room, wet bar, billiards room and sauna, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

The home is located in Worthington Estates on a 4-acre lot surrounded by mature trees, providing lots of privacy. The backyard has a massive composite deck and balcony, a screened porch and a heated pool with an outdoor kitchen center. There’s also a large garage. The home is a 15-minute drive from the Under Armour Performance Center, where the Ravens train. It’s also convenient to area private schools, shopping at Green Spring Station, and Irvine Nature Center.

The details:

Address: 14 Aston Court

List price: $1,490,000 (property listed as pending)

Seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms (9,385 square feet)

Agents: Jason Perlow and Cliff Perlow, Perlow Home Team of Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Private and traditional home in Owings Mills

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

(Hometrack Real Estate Marketing)

This Caves Valley home was built in 2012 and provides traditional interiors in a private and desirable location. A circular drive and charming veranda welcome you home. Inside, there’s a two-story foyer that leads to the formal living room with built-ins and a fireplace. French doors lead to a spacious sun porch with heated floors. Across the living room and through the gallery hall is a formal dining room. An open family room has coffered ceilings, a wet bar and a stone fireplace. The spacious kitchen is beautifully updated with cherry cabinetry, professional-grade appliances and a vaulted breakfast area. There’s also a home office and laundry room.

A spacious primary suite is on the main level. It contains a dressing room, two walk-in closets and a marble bathroom with heated floors, double vanity, and a soaking tub and shower. French doors lead to a private deck. Upstairs, there are four other bedrooms, all of which are nicely appointed, and two updated full bathrooms. The lower level includes a recreation room with a fireplace and wet bar, an indoor resistance pool, an exercise room, and a wine room.

The home is located in the highly coveted Caves Valley Golf Club, a gated and secluded community ideal for those looking for privacy. Enjoy a wraparound bluestone terrace and three-car heated garage on 4 acres of landscaped and partially wooded land. In addition to the golf course, area private schools, Green Spring Station, and Irvine Nature Center are nearby. Plus, it’s just a 20-minute drive from the Ravens training facility at the Under Armour Performance Center.

The details:

Address: 3125 Blendon Road

List price: $2,988,000

Five bedrooms, five bathrooms (6,416 square feet)

Agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate