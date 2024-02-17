Live Baltimore, a nonprofit that helps recruit and retain Baltimore City residents, recently released its 2023 State of the City Market report detailing neighborhood real estate activity. In the report, they identified the hottest Baltimore neighborhoods by looking at three metrics, highest volume of sales, highest median price, and fastest selling.

Here are three great real estate listings in neighborhoods with the most homes purchased in 2023, ranging from $184,450 to $510,000.

Modern rowhouse in McElderry Park

In McElderry Park, the ninth-highest volume neighborhood last year with 116 sales, you’ll find this nicely updated home at an affordable price. Inside, there’s a front room which could be used as a dining area or office. The living room and kitchen are open. The new white kitchen features stainless steel appliances, an eat-in breakfast counter, and lots of storage. There’s also a laundry room and half bathroom. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms with an updated bathroom. There’s plenty of storage space in the clean basement and a fenced-in backyard.

The home is a two-minute walk to Patterson Park, a beloved 155-acre Baltimore City park. Enjoy miles of walking paths, a pool, a boat lake, a dog park, a recreation center, an ice skating rink, two playgrounds and the iconic Patterson Park Observatory, also known as the Pagoda. Restaurants, grocery stores and other shops are also nearby.

The details:

Address: 210 N. Glover St.

210 N. Glover St. List price: $184,450

$184,450 Two bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms (1,020 square feet)

(1,020 square feet) Agent: Gene Dru, Gene Dru Property Group of EXP Realty

Attractive end unit rowhouse in Hampden

This Hampden home was fully renovated in 2019. A welcoming covered porch greets you at the front of the house. Inside, there is an open floor plan layout. The bright living room and dining room have attractive dark hardwood floors. The white kitchen has been nicely updated with quartz countertops and slate gray appliances. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, all of which have hardwood floors, and an updated bathroom. In the finished basement, you’ll enjoy a family room, second bathroom, laundry room and storage space.

The home has a back-covered porch for outdoor dining, a small fenced-in yard, and a parking pad for convenient parking. Enjoy close proximity to the best of Hampden, including Union Collective, the Avenue shops and restaurants, and neighborhood parks. This desirable neighborhood had the fifth-most homes purchased in 2023 in the city, with 136 homes sold.

The details:

Address: 1400 Weldon Place S

1400 Weldon Place S List price: $285,000

$285,000 Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,024 square feet)

(1,024 square feet) Agent: Hanna Fountain, O’Conor, Mooney & Fitzgerald

Newly renovated rowhouse in Canton

Canton was the city’s most popular neighborhood last year with 381 homes sold. This modern rowhouse offers a prime location, fresh interiors and a rooftop deck. An open-concept floor plan contains a bright living room, dining area and an eat-in kitchen. The sleek kitchen includes white subway tile that goes to the ceiling, stainless steel appliances and dark wood cabinetry. A wall of white cabinetry provides plenty of storage. Upstairs, the second story contains the primary bedroom and ensuite bathroom, and a second bedroom and bathroom. The primary bedroom has two closets and a bathroom with double sinks and a large shower. The third level contains a spacious family room, a third bedroom and another updated bathroom. There’s also a laundry room on this level.

A spacious rooftop deck provides beautiful city views. The home is just steps from the waterfront and promenade. Easily walk to Fells Point, Patterson Park and Canton to enjoy neighborhood shops, parks and restaurants.

The details: