Baltimore is home to amazing parks and trails, from vast 100-plus acre parks to small pocket parks.

If you love city living but still want access to nature and open space, here are three real estate listings ranging from $299,000 to $799,000.

Modern rowhouse in Harwood

This charming Harwood home, with a welcoming front porch, has been nicely updated. The home opens to a shared dining and living area with exposed brick and original hardwood floors. The kitchen is spacious, with two-tone cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. A convenient half bathroom has been added to complete the main level. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a large walk-in closet and an updated ensuite bathroom. A finished lower level provides space for another bedroom or family room, a large storage room, and a laundry/utility room. Outside, there’s a small fenced-in yard.

The home is located less than half a mile from Wyman Park Dell, a unique 16-acre public park with winding paths, a lower lawn and a playground. Harwood Park, a neighborhood park with a playground, and Harwood Community Garden are also just down the street from the home.

The details:

Address: 408 Ilchester Ave.

List price: $299,000

Three bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (1,587 square feet)

Agent: Avendui Lacovara, Monument Sotheby’s International Realty

Historic rowhouse in Federal Hill

Steps from neighborhood shops, restaurants and parks, you’ll find this Federal Hill rowhouse full of character and modern updates. An inviting living room features original hardwood floors, built-ins and a charming fireplace mantel with exposed brick. There’s also an open dining area and behind it a large kitchen. The eat-in kitchen has lots of storage, including a built-in desk. Upstairs, the second level contains two bedrooms and a nicely updated bathroom. A sunny deck sits off one of these bedrooms. The third story offers another bedroom, bathroom and bonus space, creating a unique suite separate from the rest of the house. The basement has been finished, and there’s a parking pad.

The home is around the corner from the small but lively Federal Hill Park, offering beautiful city views, a walking path and a playground. Rash Field Park is also just a few blocks from the home and recently underwent the first phase of its multimillion-dollar renovation with new play spaces, a skate park and an overlook. Plans for phase two include a rejuvenated beach volleyball area, a community lawn, plaza and gardens. The historic Riverside Park is also nearby and was recently expanded.

The details:

Address: 1005 Light St.

List price: $399,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (1,650 square feet)

Agent: Charlotte Eyring, Compass

Beautifully updated townhouse in Bolton Hill

Built circa 1885, this beautiful Bolton Hill townhouse features lots of original charm and attractive updates. Highlights of the home include the beautiful zebra-striped wood floors, a stunning main staircase (there’s also a rear staircase), and a gourmet kitchen. The main floor opens to a long foyer with stained glass and a massive hall mirror. Pocket doors open to a spacious double living room. Next is the dining room, with built-ins, another beautiful mirror, and modern wallpaper. Look up and you’ll see the original light shaft. The kitchen has been beautifully updated, with top-of-the-line appliances, butcher-block countertops, and custom cabinetry. Off the kitchen is an attractive butler’s pantry and an additional storage room.

The second level contains the primary bedroom, with a beautifully updated ensuite bathroom, and another bedroom and bathroom. The third story has a bright family room, a second kitchen and a bedroom and bathroom, making it ideal as an au pair or in-law suite if desired. Outside, there’s a courtyard and two-car garage for convenient off-street parking.

The home is close to multiple neighborhood parks and green spaces. F. Scott Fitzgerald Park is just steps from the home, a passive park named after the famous author who once lived in the neighborhood. The Park Avenue Medians, lining one of the neighborhood’s main arteries, Maple Leaf Park, tucked away on the edge of the neighborhood, and Sumpter Park, the neighborhood’s largest park, are also nearby.

The details:

Address: 1605 Bolton St.

List price: $799,000

Four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (4,810 square feet)

Agent: Jessica Dailey, Compass