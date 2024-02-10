Condos are appealing to certain buyers for many reasons, including offering prime locations, appealing amenities and less maintenance.

Here are four great condos for sale, ranging from $122,500 to $199,950.

Cozy one-bedroom condo in Tuscany Canterbury

(Maryland Real Estate Network)

(Maryland Real Estate Network)

(Maryland Real Estate Network)

(Maryland Real Estate Network)

(Maryland Real Estate Network)

(Maryland Real Estate Network)

At just 552 square feet, this Tuscany Canterbury condo packs a lot of punch, and at an affordable price. It’s located inside the Hamlyn building, which was built in the 1920s, and features high ceilings, hardwood floors, and other architectural details. The unit opens to a cozy living room, with an opening to a dining area or additional living space. Bi-fold doors open to a small bedroom, which has built-in storage. A kitchen and a bathroom complete the unit.

Read More This former friary is one of Maryland’s most expensive homes on the market Feb 3, 2024

The Hamlyn building is located in the charming Tuscany-Canterbury neighborhood. It’s conveniently located close to the Johns Hopkins University, the Stony Run trail, and nearby shops and restaurants. Bike storage and private storage lockers are available, and the condo fee includes heat and water.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The details:

Address: 103 W 39th St. Unit C1

List price: $122,500 (HOA fees: $287/month)

One bedroom, one bathroom (552 square feet)

Agent: Sarah Anderson, The Smallwood Team at Maryland Real Estate Network

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Updated two-bedroom loft condo downtown

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

(Hometrack)

This penthouse unit is in the Rombro building downtown, a loft building that was once a shirt factory. Inside, you’ll find high ceilings, exposed ductwork, and bamboo flooring. The unit has an open floor plan, with a shared living and dining area, and a modern kitchen with counter seating. The primary bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet. There’s also another bedroom, an updated bathroom and in-unit laundry. Enjoy beautiful views of the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower.

It’s located downtown, a short distance from Camden Yards, the newly renovated Lexington Market, the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and other city attractions. The building is also steps away from a light rail stop, making it easy to get around the city without a car.

The details:

Address: 22 S. Howard St. Unit R-603

List price: $149,900 (HOA fees: $657/month)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Two bedrooms, one bathroom (1,099 square feet)

Agents: Liz Ancel and Jennifer Reitz, Cummings and Co. Realtors

Historic one-bedroom condo in Mount Vernon

(Thomas Towles/Towles Photo)

(Thomas Towles/Towles Photo)

(Thomas Towles/Towles Photo)

(Thomas Towles/Towles Photo)

(Thomas Towles/Towles Photo)

(Thomas Towles/Towles Photo)

In the heart of Mount Vernon, you’ll find this attractive one-bedroom condo in what was originally an elegant townhome. The unit opens to a long, bright hallway, leading to a spacious living room. The kitchen has been nicely updated with white cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The bedroom, at the back of the unit, has multiple closets and offers city views of the neighborhood. The bathroom is charming and nicely updated. There are original hardwood floors throughout the unit.

The building is located around the corner from the Washington Monument and Mount Vernon Place and comes with one private parking space. Walk to The Walters Art Museum, Peabody Institute, Penn Station and neighborhood shops and restaurants.

The details:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Address: 8 W Madison St. Unit 41

List price: $195,000 (HOA fees: $300/month)

One bedroom, one bathroom (794 square feet)

Agent: Curt McCabe, RE/MAX Advantage Realty

Converted carriage house one-bedroom condo in Bolton Hill

(REX Real Estate Exposures)

(REX Real Estate Exposures)

(REX Real Estate Exposures)

(REX Real Estate Exposures)

(REX Real Estate Exposures)

(REX Real Estate Exposures)

Behind the historic Mergenthaler House (Ottmar Mergenthaler, a German immigrant who revolutionized the art of printing with the invention of the linotype, lived there) is a carriage house, which has been converted into condos. Inside this one-bedroom unit, you’ll find wood floors, a charming fireplace and an outdoor terrace. The home has a spacious living room with lots of natural light. It opens to a newly updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and lots of storage space. The bedroom is generously sized, and the bathroom is nicely updated. There’s also in-unit laundry.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The home shares a charming courtyard and a separate storage unit. It’s located in proximity to MICA, Bolton Hill shops and restaurants, neighborhood parks and a light rail stop.

The details:

Address: 1227 Park Ave. Unit 9

List price: $199,950 (HOA fees: $330/month)

One bedroom, one bathroom (778 square feet)

Agents: Pam Astori and Gene Dru, Gene Dru Property Group of EXP Realty