For sale: 4 homes near Baltimore parks

Baltimore is home to amazing parks and trails, from vast parks over 100 acres to small pocket parks.

If you love city living, but still want access to nature and open space, here are four real estate listings ranging from $195,000 to $995,000.

Historic co-op in Charles Village

Inside this 1915 Beaux Arts co-op, designed by Edward Hughes Glidden, you’ll find a charming two-story unit. The unit opens to a spacious living room with built-in shelves, a wood-burning fireplace and beautiful hardwood floors. A separate dining room contains two sets of French doors with transom windows that open to a beautiful porch with exposed brick and arched windows. The kitchen completes the first level, and has been tastefully updated. Upstairs, there are three bright bedrooms and a recently updated bathroom. Building amenities include an outdoor courtyard, an exercise room, a storage room and bike storage.

The home is located two blocks from the Wyman Park Dell, a unique 16-acre public park with winding paths, a lower lawn and a playground. It’s one of the few parks in Baltimore that was fully conceived and designed by the Olmsted Brothers. Additionally, the home is less than two blocks from the Abell Open Space on 32nd Street, a city-owned, community managed pocket park. The neighborhood landmark has climbing logs and other play spaces for kids and is used for community events.

The details:

Address: 3024 N. Calvert St., Apt A1

3024 N. Calvert St., Apt A1 List price: $195,000 (HOA fees: $870/month)

(HOA fees: $870/month) Three bedrooms, one bathroom (1,255 square feet)

(1,255 square feet) Agent: Anna Mackler, The Sky Group of Long & Foster Real Estate

Unique rowhouse in Seton Hill

Just steps from St. Mary’s Park sits this charming home with multiple outdoor spaces. Inside, there’s an open dining area connected to the galley kitchen. The living room has hardwood floors and a fireplace. A half bath completes the main level. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with sizable closets and a bathroom. The home has a private, hardscaped patio off the living room. As part of Seton Mews, it also has a unique shared courtyard for additional outdoor space.

St. Mary’s Park is a 6 ½-acre park on the site of what was once the first Roman Catholic seminary in the country. The surrounding buildings are part of the St. Mary’s Historic site, including the Mother Seton House and the historic chapel. Inside the quiet park, you’ll find mature trees, walking paths and a fountain. Around the corner, you’ll also find the Howard’s Park Dog Park, a fenced-in dog park with synthetic turf mounds, an agility log and dog drinking fountains.

The details:

Address: 623 Jasper St.

623 Jasper St. List price: $229,900 (HOA fees: $67/month)

(HOA fees: $67/month) Two bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms (1,384 square feet)

(1,384 square feet) Agent: Jeannie Pohlhaus, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty

Spacious single-family home in Ednor Gardens

Built in 1937, this well-cared-for Ednor Gardens home has a unique mix of historic charm and modern updates. The spacious living room has original hardwood floors and a wood-burning fireplace. A separate dining room leads to an updated kitchen with a breakfast nook. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, both of which include their original tile. The primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom. A finished basement provides additional living space and contains a gas fireplace. Outside, there is a nice side porch, a large backyard and an attached one-car garage.

The home is down the street from the site of the former Memorial Stadium, which has been redeveloped as athletic fields, senior housing, an early childhood center and more. An elaborate playground on the site is open to the public, as are the walking paths, benches and labyrinth. Mother’s Garden and Lake Montebello are less than a mile away, both of which provide unique spaces to relax, gather and exercise outdoors.

The details:

Address: 1206 E. 36th St.

1206 E. 36th St. List price: $320,000

$320,000 Three bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms (2,080 square feet)

(2,080 square feet) Agent: Marvin Robinson, Long & Foster Real Estate

Beautifully updated rowhouse in Federal Hill

This rowhouse has been beautifully updated and is in a prime location, offering stunning views of the Inner Harbor and open space in Federal Hill Park. It offers four unique levels of living space. The main level includes a stunning kitchen designed by Baltimore designer Patrick Sutton. The massive space features custom cabinetry, marble countertops and banquette seating overlooking the Inner Harbor.

A colorful dining room has original hardwood floors, built-in shelving and a fireplace. The second level contains two spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom and a laundry area. The top level contains the primary bedroom, with built-ins, a walk-in closet and a beautiful en-suite bathroom. The family room, featuring a skylight, a wood burning fireplace and a wet bar, is also on this level. Sliding glass doors open to a deck with spectacular city and water views. The finished lower level could be used as a home office or family room, and has a kitchenette and full bath. It has walk-out access to the home’s landscaped patio.

The home is across the street from Federal Hill Park. This small but lively park features a walking path, playground and benches to take in the city views. Rash Field Park is steps from the home, and recently underwent the first phase of its multimillion-dollar renovation with new play spaces, a skate park, and an overlook. Plans for phase two include a rejuvenated beach volleyball area, a community lawn, plaza and gardens.

The details: