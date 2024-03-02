Beautiful architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.
Here are four great real estate listings ranging from $600,000 to $675,000.
Stunning end-of-unit rowhouse in Tuscany-Canterbury
Behind the doors of this brick Tuscany-Canterbury home, you’ll find surprisingly fresh interiors that complement the home’s historic charm. The home opens to a foyer with a beautiful staircase and inlaid hardwood floors, which continue throughout the first story. A spacious living room opens to a stunning kitchen and dining area. The warm, natural kitchen was renovated in 2019, as was much of the house, and provides a beautiful, utilitarian space. It features custom white oak cabinetry and European appliances. There’s also a charming sun porch and half bathroom on the main living level.
Upstairs, a large primary bedroom has an ensuite bathroom with a clawfoot tub and separate shower. There are two additional bedrooms on this floor. On the third level, you’ll find two more bedrooms, a bathroom, and a supplementary kitchen, ideal for an au pair or in-law suite.
A large Trex deck, built in 2021, provides an enjoyable outdoor area. There’s also a small stone patio and rear parking. It’s located in a tucked away, close-knit neighborhood, while still being close to Johns Hopkins University, the Stony Run Trail and neighborhood restaurants.
The details:
- Address: 3921 Cloverhill Road
- List price: $600,000
- Five bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,268 square feet)
- Agent: Eric Elton, Cummings & Co. Realtors
Charming historic rowhouse in Reservoir Hill
You’ll find lots of historic charm in this beautiful Reservoir Hill home, including original hardwood floors, pocket doors, seven fireplaces, and a grand staircase. Inside, the home opens to a large foyer, with a fireplace and grand staircase featuring intricate woodwork. A formal living room sits at the front of the house overlooking a median park. At the back of the house is a recently updated kitchen and a charming dining area, with access to a back staircase. Upstairs is an inviting family room, with attractive built-ins and another fireplace. There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second story. The third level offers two additional bedrooms, including a massive primary, and a bathroom. All of the rooms are spacious and feature high ceilings.
The fenced-in backyard provides a nice space for play, relaxation or gardening. The home is located a short distance from several parks, including a pocket park behind the home, a median park in front of the home, and the 745-acre Druid Hill Park a few blocks away.
- The details:
- Address: 2034 Park Ave.
- List price: $620,000
- Five bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms (3,450 square feet)
- Agent: Kelly Knock, Compass
Modern townhome in Locust Point
Built in 2018, this modern townhome offers fresh interiors in a prime location. The home’s first level has a bedroom and ensuite bathroom. Upstairs is the main living space, with an open-concept living room, kitchen, dining area and a half bathroom. The kitchen features floor-to-ceiling white cabinetry, a massive island with seating, and a wine buffet. On the third level, you’ll find three bright bedrooms and two modern bathrooms. The primary bedroom has a custom walk-in closet and an attractive bathroom with a large shower and two sinks.
A highlight of the home is the large rooftop deck. It has water and city views, a wet bar and TV hookup, making it perfect for entertaining. There’s also a large two-car garage for storage. The home is located within walking distance of the water, parks and neighborhood shops and restaurants.
The details:
- Address: 1524 Cuba St.
- List price: $675,000
- Four bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (1,850 square feet)
- Agent: Alison Hudler, Compass