Unique architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three real estate listings ranging from $204,900 to $249,900, putting them in line with the $215,000 median price of all Baltimore homes sold in 2022.

Updated rowhouse in Washington Village/Pigtown

(Jade Coiley)

(Jade Coiley)

(Jade Coiley)

(Jade Coiley)

(Jade Coiley)

Recently updated, this Washington Village/Pigtown home has a lot to offer at an attractive price. Inside, you’ll find an open living room and kitchen with hardwood floors and exposed brick. The modern kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and a large peninsula with seating. Behind the kitchen is the home’s staircase and a room that could be used as a dining room or an office. Upstairs, there are two bright bedrooms and one updated bathroom.

The home has a small, fenced-in patio in the back. It’s within walking distance of Pigtown Main Street, Carroll Park and the stadiums.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The details:

Address: 1315 Glyndon Avenue

List price: $204,900

2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom (1,160 square feet)

Agent: Tori Kautz, Allfirst Realty

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Single-family home with a massive yard in Frankford

(Mr. Maryland Enterprise)

(Mr. Maryland Enterprise)

(Mr. Maryland Enterprise)

(Mr. Maryland Enterprise)

(Mr. Maryland Enterprise)

This single-family home provides plenty of space, including a large backyard. The home opens to a living room with nice hardwood floors, which continue into the separate dining room. The kitchen is bright and spacious. There are two bedrooms on the main level and one full bath. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms, one of which would be an ideal home office, and a half bathroom.

A highlight of the home is the massive backyard, surrounded by trees and greenery. Enjoy a large deck, fire pit and lots of green space for playing or gardening. The home is a short distance from neighborhood parks, shops and restaurants along Belair Road.

The details:

Address: 4907 Willshire Ave.

List price: $230,000

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms (1,576 square feet)

Agent: Brandi Hawkins, Harris Hawkins and Company

Charming rowhouse in Federal Hill

(Raz Tzameret/Dynamic Frame)

(Raz Tzameret/Dynamic Frame)

(Raz Tzameret/Dynamic Frame)

(Raz Tzameret/Dynamic Frame)

(Raz Tzameret/Dynamic Frame)

Just steps from the shops and restaurants in Federal Hill, you’ll find this charming home with lots of character, including 100-plus-year-old hardwood floors, exposed brick and incredible architectural details. The living room is spacious and opens to a separate dining room. The kitchen has exposed beams, cabinets made of reclaimed furniture and butcher block countertops. There’s also a convenient half bathroom and access to the private patio. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, and a bonus room, which could be used as a home office.

A fenced-in patio is at the back of the house. There’s also a sunny deck off one of the bedrooms. The home is tucked away on a quiet street between Light Street and Charles Street, making it easily accessible to neighborhood shops and restaurants, Federal Hill Park and the Inner Harbor.

The details:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Address: 14 Poultney Street

List price: $249,900

2 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,344 square feet)

Agent: Jim Gunsiorowski, Cummings & Co. Realtors