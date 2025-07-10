Enjoy lavish interiors and resort-style amenities in this grand Clarksville estate. The 14,000+ square-foot home offers four levels of exceptional living space, surpassed only by the incredible outdoor oasis.

As you approach the home, you’re greeted by a stately motorcourt, manicured landscaping, and impressive architecture. Inside, two dramatic, curved staircases greet you to a two-story foyer with marble floors, revealing the grandeur that continues throughout the home. A traditional floor plan presents the formal living room and formal dining room off the foyer.

The home’s main gathering space is a bright two-story family room with an ornate gas fireplace and three sets of French doors leading to the outdoor patio. A well-appointed kitchen was thoughtfully designed for everyday cooking and entertaining, with Viking Professional appliances, two oversized islands, and custom cabinetry. There’s bar stool seating and a large breakfast nook. Also on the main level, you’ll find a sitting room, sunroom and office with built-ins.

Throughout the home, the master craftsmanship is evident, including detailed moldings, Brazilian cherry hardwoods, and custom finishes. There’s also a convenient commercial-grade elevator servicing all four levels, Lutron lighting and shades, a full alarm system, and more modern updates.

Upstairs, you’ll find six bedrooms across two levels. An incredible primary suite features a sitting area with a kitchenette, a double-sided fireplace and a private covered porch. The ensuite bathroom is palatial, with a jetted tub, radiant floors, and a frameless glass shower. It also has a massive walk-in closet with a 9-foot center island. The other bedrooms are all generously-sized and feature walk-in closets and ensuite bathrooms.

The finished lower level provides even more space for entertaining. It has a large recreation room with a custom bar, a tiered movie theater, a billiards room, second kitchen, home gym and more. The space opens to the covered patio and beautiful backyard.

A stunning backyard is one of the highlights of the home, with luxurious resort-style amenities. Swim in the beautiful pool, with a 10-foot tanning ledge and spa. It’s surrounded by an attractive hardscape patio, with an incredible outdoor pavilion and custom firepit. The pavilion offers a full outdoor kitchen, 75-inch TV, electric fireplace, and bathroom. Above the pool area, a large flagstone terrace overlooks the backyard and provides additional space to relax and entertain.

The home is nestled on a quiet street, yet still conveniently located to area parks, shopping, and dining. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 5912 Clifton Oaks Drive

· List price: $3,500,000

· Six bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms (14,219 square feet)

·Agent: Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty