For sale: 3 amazing condos in Baltimore

Condos are appealing to certain buyers for many reasons, including offering prime locations, appealing amenities and less maintenance. Here are three amazing condos for sale at various price points, ranging from $155,000-$699,000.

Midcentury modern condo in Tuscany-Canterbury

(Kim Kruk/Next Door Photos Baltimore Northeast)

(Kim Kruk/Next Door Photos Baltimore Northeast)

(Kim Kruk/Next Door Photos Baltimore Northeast)

(Kim Kruk/Next Door Photos Baltimore Northeast)

(Kim Kruk/Next Door Photos Baltimore Northeast)

(Kim Kruk/Next Door Photos Baltimore Northeast)

Located in Highfield House, a sleek 1964 building designed by noted architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe, you’ll find this attractive unit. Wall-to-wall windows in the living room and bedroom flood the unit with natural light and provide city views. The spacious living area contains both a sitting and dedicated dining area. The galley kitchen has been nicely updated while maintaining the original cabinets. There is one bedroom and a beautifully updated bathroom.

The building has a large lobby with a 24/7 concierge, lower-level storage, a fitness area and an outdoor pool. It’s within walking distance of the Johns Hopkins University Homewood Campus, the Stony Run Trail and Sherwood Gardens.

The details:

List price: $155,000 (HOA fees: $718/month)

One bedroom, one bathroom (724 square feet)

Agent: Ryan O’Hara, The O’Hara Team at Keller Williams Gateway

Converted church condo in Riverside

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

Once a church, this Riverside building has been converted into modern condos. Inside this end unit, enjoy soaring ceilings, four stories of living space and a unique open floor plan. The home opens to a four-level foyer filled with natural light. It leads to an open dining area and an updated kitchen. A living room sits at the back of the house.

On the second story, you’ll find two bedrooms and a bathroom. The primary bedroom is on the third level, with parquet wood floors, an en suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. Finally, a massive great room with high ceilings, a wood-burning fireplace and a wet bar can be found on the fourth story. This attractive room also offers unique city views.

The home is located within walking distance of neighborhood shops and restaurants, the Inner Harbor and multiple city parks.

The details:

List price: $379,900 (HOA fees: $107/month)

Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,809 square feet)

Agent: Eric Figurelle, Cummings & Co. Realtors

One-of-a-kind historic condo in Mount Vernon

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

(White Oak Photography)

Two units have been combined to create a one-of-a-kind historic condo facing Mount Vernon Place. Inside this unit, you’ll find stunning architectural details, including ornate millwork, 11-foot ceilings and four fireplaces. It opens to a spacious foyer with built-ins and original wood floors, which continue throughout the home. Pocket doors lead to a charming formal living room overlooking Mount Vernon Place. Period details include indoor shutters, a marble mantel and a gilded mirror.

The dining room is similarly ornate. A gourmet kitchen behind it has been nicely updated and offers plenty of storage. There’s also a den/office and a full bathroom on this level. A private elevator brings you to the second story, where there is a spacious hallway with built-ins, two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom features bay windows, a beautiful fireplace and an en suite bathroom.

Two deeded storage units and one garage parking space come with the unit. The distinguished condo faces Mount Vernon Place, overlooking the Washington Monument. Walk to neighborhood shops and restaurants, The Walters Art Museum, George Peabody Library and downtown.

The details:

List price: $699,000 (HOA fees: $898/month)

Two bedrooms, three bathrooms (2,744 square feet)