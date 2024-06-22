Inside this stunning Bolton Hill townhouse, you’ll find surprisingly bold interiors, historic charm and designer finishes. Plus, an iconic dragon mural on the curved staircase.

Built in the 1800s, the home, along with two matching adjacent homes, was built for area doctors. A two-story bay window, ornate molding and classic marble steps may suggest formal or traditional interiors. But as you enter through the carved double doors, an entry with colorful Andy Warhol wallpaper and a custom stained glass door quickly reveal the uniqueness of this home.

The home opens to a long foyer, leading to the one-of-a-kind staircase and the back of the house. At the front of the house, a bold blue living room features double-marble mantels, built-in bookcases, and tons of natural light, thanks to the massive front bay window.

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

The dining room is bright and spacious, with French doors to the rear porch and a fireplace (there are eight total). There’s also a galley kitchen with a pantry. A powder room, with more Andy Warhol wallpaper, and a convenient four-stop elevator complete the main level.

The home’s curved staircase is one of its most notable features. Ornate in design, it remains playful, with its multicolored spindles, salmon-covered walls and, of course, the flying dragon mural.

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

Upstairs, a double family room provides a comfortable place to relax or work. Enjoy built-ins, a motorized screen and projector, and a dedicated working space. This level also contains the primary bedroom with multiple closets and a black-and-white bathroom with a clawfoot tub and separate shower.

The third story contains two additional bedrooms, walk-in closets, and another full bathroom. A finished lower level could be used as a private apartment or au pair suite, with a second kitchen, full bathroom, and separate entrance.

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

Outside, you’ll find a private backyard with space for gardening and dining al fresco. There’s also a second-story porch with a spiral staircase to the gardens and a two-car garage.

The home is located on a charming tree-lined street in Bolton Hill, where you can walk to neighborhood pocket parks, MICA, and nearby restaurants and coffee shops.

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

(Atlas Photo Group)

The details: