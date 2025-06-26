Maple Lawn, a sought-after planned community in Fulton, offers walkable streets with desirable amenities. This brickfront home is located in the heart of the neighborhood, and features attractive updates, a unique floorplan and a nice backyard.

Upstairs, you’ll find four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and laundry. A relaxing primary suite contains an oversized walk-in closet and a spa-like ensuite bathroom with a steam shower, soaking tub, and heated floors. One of the other rooms upstairs has glass French doors, and could be well-suited as a den or flex space.

A lower level has been nicely finished with a large recreation room with a custom wet bar. It’s fully stocked with quartz countertops, wine storage and a refrigerator. There’s also two versatile bonus rooms and a full bathroom.

Outside, enjoy an attractive fenced-in backyard, with landscaping and a ground-level deck. A brick walkway leads from the house to a detached two-car garage with attic storage.

As part of the Maple Lawn community, you’ll have access to an outdoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, and playgrounds. Residents enjoy the walkable nature of the planned community. The home is located about 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore.

The details: