In Baltimore’s Greenspring Valley, discover one of the area’s finest homes, inside and out. The 12,000+ square foot home is situated on 3.47 acres and filled with ornate details, classic charm, and master craftsmanship.

The brick Georgian home was built in 1899 and has a storied past. Originally known as Dunlora, it was owned by the Keyser family and designed by noted New York architects Hoppin & Koen as part of the Stewart’s Cliffeholme estate. It was later owned by the Kann family, who owned Kann’s Department Store in Washington, D.C. They renovated the home and renamed it Merry Hill.

16 Merry Hill Court (Maryland Image House)

A grand entrance awaits you, with an impressive portico, a stone drive, and beautiful water feature. Inside, the home opens to a stunning foyer, with marble floors and a fireplace. Charming details, including intricate woodwork, distinguished lighting and one-of-a-kind finishes continue throughout the home. All of the rooms are expansive and thoughtfully laid out.

There’s a formal living room and formal dining room, both of which have fireplaces and access to the outdoor patio and porch. The custom kitchen features a massive center island, a fully equipped butler’s pantry, and a sunny breakfast room. There’s also a rich wood-paneled library with floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves that is attached to a wet bar and sunroom. Additional highlights of the main level include a grand front staircase, a two-stop elevator and charming passages and hallways.

As you ascend the main staircase, admire the beautiful leaded and stained glass Palladian window that brightens the long hall. The primary wing is luxurious, with a private sitting room, huge bedroom with fireplace, and two bathrooms. There are two additional bedrooms on this level, each with their own bathroom, an attractive home office, and a media room.

The third story contains an additional bedroom suite, lots of storage and a large vaulted space ideal as a playroom or home gym.

Outside, there are multiple places to relax and take in the Greenspring Valley vistas, including beautiful terraces, patios, and a covered porch. A pool complex is another highlight. The mature gardens and lush grounds are professionally landscaped and manicured.

The home is set on a private 3.47 acre lot, yet conveniently located to area parks, schools, and shopping. Downtown Baltimore is less than 25 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 16 Merry Hill Court

List price: $4,250,000

4 bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms (12,194 square feet)

Agent: Karen Hubble Bisbee, Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate