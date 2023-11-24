For sale: What you can get for $570-650K in Anne Arundel County

Miles of shoreline, the state’s charming capital city, and close proximity to Washington, D.C., and Baltimore are just a few of the reasons why Anne Arundel County is a great place to live.

Here are three real estate listings in the county, priced between $570,000 and $650,000.

Attractive townhouse in Annapolis

(Michele Sheiko/Real Patience)

(Michele Sheiko/Real Patience)

(Michele Sheiko/Real Patience)

(Michele Sheiko/Real Patience)

(Michele Sheiko/Real Patience)

Built in 2018, this tasteful townhouse has four levels of modern living space. Throughout the home, there are high-end finishes and designer touches that make this home distinct. The first level contains an open space that could be used as a family room or playroom. Upstairs, the main living level features an open floor plan with a bright living area and a beautiful eat-in kitchen. Enjoy hardwood floors, a fireplace and a breakfast buffet and island. The next story contains two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. And on the final level, you’ll find a bonus room off the landing, which could be used as an office or home gym. There’s also a third bedroom and full bathroom.

The home has a large one-car garage and a rooftop deck with string lights. It’s located in the central community of Admirals Square in Annapolis, conveniently off of Route 2 with area restaurants and shops and a 10-minute drive to historic downtown Annapolis.

The details:

List price: $570,000 (HOA fees: $91/month)

Three bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms (2,036 square feet)

Agents: Betsy Dunigan and Gwinnie Hunt of Sotheby’s International Realty

Beautifully updated home in Annapolis

(Nima Mohammadi/RECreative Visual)

(Nima Mohammadi/RECreative Visual)

(Nima Mohammadi/RECreative Visual)

(Nima Mohammadi/RECreative Visual)

(Nima Mohammadi/RECreative Visual)

(Nima Mohammadi/RECreative Visual)

This Annapolis home, built in 1965, has been beautifully updated. The home opens to a formal living room with hardwood flooring. A French-inspired gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and beautiful cabinetry. The kitchen opens to a shared dining area and family room with a wood-burning fireplace. There are two bedrooms on this level, including a primary bedroom with a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom. A finished basement has a rec room, an additional bedroom and another full bathroom.

Outside, you’ll enjoy a deck and a large, flat fenced-in yard. The home is located in Hillsmere Estates, with access to two beachfront playgrounds, private beaches, a boat ramp, canoe/kayak storage, boat slips, beach pavilions, volleyball and a community pool.

The details:

List price: $625,000

Three bedrooms, two bathrooms (2,120 square feet)

Agent: Wendy Oliver, Coldwell Banker Realty

Waterfront home in Glen Burnie

(Maryland Photography Inc.)

(Maryland Photography Inc.)

(Maryland Photography Inc.)

(Maryland Photography Inc.)

(Maryland Photography Inc.)

(Maryland Photography Inc.)

Situated on Marley Creek in Glen Burnie, this 1958 home provides beautiful waterfront views and has been nicely maintained. Off the foyer is a formal living room with a fireplace and built-ins. An attractive kitchen has been nicely updated with granite countertops, a colorful tile backsplash and lots of storage. It opens to a spacious family room and dining area. The primary bedroom and en suite bathroom are conveniently located on the main level. Upstairs, there are two additional bedrooms and another bathroom.

The home sits on over a half-acre waterfront lot with 62 feet of shoreline on Marley Creek. A three-season room off the dining area provides a nice space to relax and take in the water views. A boat launch and community pool membership via Country Club Estates Recreation Association is optional and located about a half-mile away.

The details:

List price: $650,000