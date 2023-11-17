For sale: 3 beautiful homes near Patterson Park

Patterson Park is a beloved Baltimore City park, boasting miles of walking paths, a pool, boat lake, dog park, recreation center, an ice skating rink and two playgrounds. It’s perhaps best known for the Patterson Park Observatory, also known as the Pagoda, an iconic Baltimore structure that provides beautiful views of the city. The 155-acre park hosts numerous events throughout the year, including a concert series in the summer, The Great Halloween Lantern Parade and Winter Lights.

Here are three real estate listings within walking distance of Patterson Park, priced between $319,900 - $379,000.

Charming rowhouse in Patterson Park neighborhood

(Raz Tzameret)

This rowhouse offers a blend of historic charm and modern updates. Enjoy original hardwood floors, exposed brick and beams, and striking built-ins. The first level has an open-concept floor plan with a shared living room, dining area and kitchen. The colorful kitchen has been nicely updated, and behind it is a convenient laundry and half bath. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom features a large closet, an updated ensuite bathroom and access to a rear deck.

Outside, there’s convenient off-street parking. There’s also a rear deck off the primary bedroom which provides a nice outdoor space. Walk to local restaurants, shops and the Creative Alliance.

The details:

List price: $319,900

Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (1,856 square feet)

Agent: Ben Middleman, Cummings & Co. Realtors

Attractive park front rowhouse in Canton

(Megan Richardson)

Located right across the street from this park, this home has been beautifully maintained. On the first floor, there’s a bright shared living room and dining area. An attractive kitchen has been nicely updated with granite countertops, white subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. There’s also a half bath on this level. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and one updated bathroom. The large primary bedroom has a bay window overlooking the park and built-ins. A finished basement provides space for a playroom or family room.

A private, hardscaped courtyard provides space to garden and entertain. In addition to the park, the home is located within walking distance of the waterfront and the vibrant shops and restaurants along O’Donnell Square.

The details:

List price: $349,000

Three bedrooms, 1 ½ bathrooms (1,748 square feet)

Agent: Megan Richardson, Your Home Group of Cummings and Company Realtors

Unique rowhouse with rooftop deck in Butchers Hill

(James Harper)

On a tree-lined street covered in string lights, you’ll find this wonderful Butchers Hill home. It opens to a living room with original hardwood floors, exposed brick and a stone wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen has been nicely updated, and there’s a separate dining room and half bath to complete the first level. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, an office or family room, and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom features a massive walk-in closet, almost unheard of in a rowhouse, and a beautifully renovated bathroom.

The home has a fenced-in outdoor courtyard, offering privacy and an attractive place to eat alfresco. There’s also a two-story rooftop deck, which provides water and city views. It’s located in close proximity to charming Fells Point restaurants and shops and Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The details:

List price: $379,000

Three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,128 square feet)