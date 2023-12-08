Beautiful architecture, charming neighborhoods, and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are three charming real estate listings priced between $625,000 and $655,000.

Beautiful 1881 townhouse in Bolton Hill

This Bolton Hill townhouse has it all — charming original details, beautiful interiors and a prime city location. Original details include six mantels, stained glass and a rear staircase. The home opens to a long hallway with an ornate staircase around the corner. Pocket doors lead to a bright and spacious living room. A separate dining room has been staged as an additional living space and could be used as either. The eat-in kitchen has been updated with handsome cabinetry, a decorative original coal stove and modern countertops and appliances. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, each with its own fireplace, and a bathroom. The third story contains two additional bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with a massive walk-in closet and an updated bathroom with a separate bathtub and shower.

The home has a private bluestone courtyard, ideal for outdoor dining and entertaining. It is located within walking distance of the charming John Street Park, MICA, and Mount Vernon cultural attractions, shops, and restaurants.

The details:

Address: 1213 John St.

List price: $625,000

Five bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,736 square feet)

Agent: Jessica Dailey, Compass

2006 townhouse with multiple outdoor spaces in Locust Point

Built in 2006, this end unit Locust Point townhouse offers modern amenities and unique outdoor spaces. Inside, the first level contains a bedroom, bathroom and laundry room. The second level is the main living space with an open-concept floor plan. A gourmet kitchen is the focal point, with a large island, stainless steel appliances, and wood cabinetry. On one side of the kitchen is a bright dining area, and on the other a spacious living room with access to a large deck. The third floor contains two bedrooms, each with their own bathroom. The fourth story leads to a rooftop deck with city views. A beautiful, four-story staircase completes the home.

There are three outdoor spaces, including a large deck off the main living level, a balcony off the primary bedroom and a rooftop deck with city views. A two-car garage offers convenient off-street parking. The home is located blocks from Latrobe Park, Fort McHenry and the waterfront.

The details:

Address: 1320 Haubert St.

List price: $649,000

Three bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2,170 square feet)

Agent: Harriet Charkatz, Long & Foster Real Estate

Well-maintained 1930 single-family home in Homeland

You’ll find this well-maintained home just steps from the Homeland Lakes. The home has lots of original charm, including beautiful hardwood floors throughout, and also boasts several recent improvements. The main level contains a spacious living room with a gas-burning fireplace and built-ins. It leads to a warm sunroom. There’s a separate dining room and a thoughtfully updated eat-in kitchen with lots of storage. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second story. The primary bedroom features a luxurious en-suite bathroom, two closets and access to the balcony. A third level contains another bedroom with vaulted ceilings and exposed beams, which could also be an ideal home office.

The home has multiple outdoor spaces to enjoy. Off the primary bedroom, you’ll find a large balcony providing a sunny spot to relax. The backyard has been beautifully landscaped, with two seating areas, lots of perennials, and a large stone patio. There’s also a detached two-car garage. The home is just steps from the Homeland Lakes and the Govans library.

The details:

Address: 306 Saint Dunstans Road

List price: $655,000

Four bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms (2,101 square feet)

Agents: Jennifer Bayne and Bill Magruder, Long & Foster Real Estate