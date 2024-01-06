Beautiful architecture, charming neighborhoods and city amenities make Baltimore a great place to live.

Here are four real estate listings we think you’ll love, ranging from $294,900 to $350,000.

Updated rowhouse in Barclay

(Bay Shore Creative)

(Bay Shore Creative)

(Bay Shore Creative)

(Bay Shore Creative)

(Bay Shore Creative)

(Bay Shore Creative)

This Barclay rowhouse has been nicely updated for modern living. The home opens to a cozy living room. Up a few steps is a separate dining area, and behind it is a beautifully updated kitchen. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and convenient peninsula seating. There’s also a half bathroom on this level. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, each with its own updated bathrooms, and an attractive laundry room. The lower level has been nicely finished and has its own full bathroom, so it could be used as an additional bedroom or family room.

The home has a small fenced-in patio at the back. It’s conveniently located within walking distance of Station North restaurants and shops, neighborhood parks and community gardens.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The details:

Address: 1912 Barclay St.

List price: $294,900

Three bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms

Agent: Allie Strovel, Cummings & Co. Realtors

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Historic rowhouse in Reservoir Hill

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

(Virtuance)

You’ll find lots of historic charm in this spacious Reservoir Hill home, including original hardwood floors, pocket doors, and six decorative fireplaces. Inside, the home opens to a long L-shaped foyer, with access to an eclectic living room. A large separate dining room is perfect for entertaining. The kitchen has been updated and has a decorative brick fireplace and rear staircase. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and two bathrooms on the second story. The third level offers an in-law or au pair space, with another spacious bedroom, kitchenette, bathroom, and small dining area. A beautiful main staircase is a focal point of the home.

The backyard has a large green space for play, relaxation or gardening, a carport, and a motorized roll-down door for added privacy. The home is located a short distance from several parks, including the 745-acre Druid Hill Park and MICA.

The details:

Address: 729 Reservoir St.

List price: $299,000

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Four bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2,920 square feet)

Agent: Karen Clark, Samson Properties

Well maintained single-family home in Westgate

(Kathy Ward / Katz Eye Photos)

(Kathy Ward / Katz Eye Photos)

(Kathy Ward / Katz Eye Photos)

(Kathy Ward / Katz Eye Photos)

(Kathy Ward / Katz Eye Photos)

This attractive Westgate home offers a nice blend of historic charm and modern updates. Off the foyer is a living room with newly finished hardwood floors, wall sconces and a fireplace. A nice sunroom with built-ins is tucked off the living room, which would be ideal for a home office or playroom. The separate dining room has two original corner cabinets for storage, while the kitchen has been nicely updated with new cabinets, appliances and countertops. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, all with newly finished hardwood floors, and a bathroom with original tile. A clean, unfinished basement has an additional full bathroom and access to the garage.

The home has an attached garage and a large fenced-in backyard. It’s on a quiet street in Westgate, located on the city’s southwest city-county line, near Ten Hills and Catonsville.

The details:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Address: 304 Kingston Road

List price: $320,000

Three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1,650 square feet)

Agent: Travis Forsyth, Forsyth Real Estate Group

Rowhouse in Fells Point

(MPI)

(MPI)

(MPI)

(MPI)

(MPI)

(MPI)

Just steps from the shops, restaurants and waterfront in Fells Point, you’ll find this beautiful rowhouse. The main living space is open, with a spacious living room and newly updated kitchen. Both have original hardwood floors that have been refinished. The bright kitchen features butcher-block countertops, hexagon tile backsplash and a farmhouse sink. On the second level, there is a large primary suite with a walk-in closet. There is also a bonus room, which could be used as an office or family room, and a bathroom. The third story contains another large bedroom.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A private brick courtyard is at the back of the house. There’s also a sunny deck off the bonus room upstairs overlooking the courtyard. The home is located on a cobblestone street easily accessible to neighborhood shops and restaurants, Harbor East and the waterfront promenade.

The details:

Address: 807 S. Bond St.

List price: $350,000

Two bedrooms, 1 bathroom (1,375 square feet)

Agent: Liz Ancel, Cummings & Co. Realtors