Will Gervonta “Tank” Davis have to put down his boxing gloves and pick up some moving boxes?

The Silo Point Condominium Association moved to foreclose on a penthouse property that the World Boxing Association lightweight champion bought last year for $3.4 million. But after The Baltimore Banner asked about the lawsuit, his attorney claimed the issue was resolved.

“As of today, all payments have been made,” Hunter Pruette wrote in a text message. “This is a non issue.”

The complaint for foreclosure was filed on Oct. 21 in Baltimore Circuit Court and alleges that Davis owes more than $34,800 worth of fees on his penthouse, four parking spaces and storage area. The condo association placed a lien on May 13 against the trust that owns the property on his behalf. Timothy Larsen, the condo association’s attorney, said he was unable to comment beyond the lawsuit.

Davis, 29, of Parkland, Florida, bought the condo from Scott Plank, a real estate developer and the brother of Under Armour President and CEO Kevin Plank.

The condo is located at the top of a renovated grain silo in Locust Point and offers panoramic views of South Baltimore. In court records, Davis lists his address as a mansion in South Florida.

Meanwhile, Davis recently asked a judge for permission to travel to Tokyo from Nov. 6-14 to celebrate his 30th birthday. That’s because he’s still on probation for a hit-and-run that happened in 2020 in Baltimore.

In a motion filed on Wednesday, Pruette wrote that his client has completed all the special conditions of probation and remains in compliance.

Davis “greatly appreciated” that the judge allowed him to travel to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. He loved supporting Team USA boxing as well as experiencing French culture, Pruette said.

He said his client “would like to expand on his international experiences.”

“The purpose of the trip would be to experience and learn about the Japanese culture,” Pruette said.

“While in Japan, Mr. Davis would like to visit the Senso-ji Temple, the oldest religious site in Tokyo, visit the Meiji Jingu Shrine, experience Shibuya Crossing, one of the most bustling intersections in all of Japan, visit Hiroshima, and simply learn about and experience the Japanese culture and their amazing food,” he added.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates and Assistant State’s Attorney David Owens did not oppose the motion, Pruette said.

In a handwritten letter, Davis wrote that his experience traveling to France “showed me a different side of the world that I hadn’t seen before, and I’d like to see more.”

“I haven’t had any issues with probation in Florida and things are going very well there,” he said. “Please consider allowing my request please.”

But on Friday, Baltimore Circuit Judge Althea M. Handy denied the request in a one-sentence order without explanation.