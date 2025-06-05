This iconic Gibson Island estate is now under contract - and has set a record for the island’s highest sale. Perched atop a hill overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, the 5 bedroom, 7.5 bath home offers luxurious interiors and incredible craftsmanship.

The Mediterranean-style home was built in 1929 as a summer home for Olympic gold medalist Robert Garrett (if the name sounds familiar, he was part of the prominent Baltimore family connected to the B&O Railroad and grew up at the Evergreen Mansion, which today is a museum). This home was completely renovated in 2009 and is well-suited for modern living.

(Home Visit)

(Home Visit)

(Home Visit)

(Home Visit)

Inside, you’ll find grand rooms offering beautiful water views. The heart of the home is the dramatic great room, with vaulted ceilings, an ornate fireplace, wet-bar and access to the terrace. A massive kitchen is fully updated, and features custom cabinetry, high-end appliances, and a sunny breakfast room. There’s also a striking family room and a beautiful wood-paneled library. The floorplan is thoughtful, with elegant hallways and beautiful details around every corner.

(Home Visit)

(Home Visit)

(Home Visit)

(Home Visit)

There are five bedrooms, each with an ensuite bathroom. A luxurious primary suite features a gas fireplace, spa-like bathroom, and massive dressing rooms.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Additional living spaces include a wine cellar, home gym, and sauna. There’s also an elevator.

(Home Visit)

(Home Visit)

(Home Visit)

(Home Visit)

The home’s exterior is another highlight. It’s set on more than three picturesque acres overlooking the Chesapeake Bay. Enjoy a beautiful heated pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen, and lush, inviting gardens.

A detached coach house features a movie theater and studio apartment with an additional full and half bath.

Gibson Island is a private, gated island in Anne Arundel County with less than 200 homes. The Gibson Island Club, an invite-only country club, offers golf, fine dining, tennis, yachting, swimming and more.

Downtown Baltimore is less than 40 minutes away and Washington DC is a little over an hour away.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The details: