This Glen Arm home has it all: a unique floor plan, nicely updated interiors and a beautiful backyard. There are four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and nearly 5,000 square feet of living space, all conveniently located on a single story.

Inside, a foyer opens to a comfortable living room and dining room. The kitchen, the heart of the home, has recently been renovated. The long space features top-of-the-line appliances, quartz countertops, two islands and a fireplace. There’s also a separate family room, with another fireplace, for more relaxed living.

The home has four bedrooms and three full, updated bathrooms, all on the first floor. A bright primary suite contains a walk-in closet and an attractive ensuite bathroom with dual vanities, a large glass shower, quartz counters and lots of storage. One bedroom suite is tucked away in a separate wing of the house, ideal for guests or as an in-law suite.

A generously sized bonus room, at the back of the house, could be used in a variety of ways, including a recreation room, home office, playroom, or home gym. Two half-bathrooms and a laundry room complete the home.

Outside, enjoy a relaxing covered porch and courtyard with a water feature. Beyond it, you’ll find an attractive saltwater pool and another patio surrounding it. There’s a large yard (the lot is over an acre) with plenty of green space and landscaping. Two garages, that can fit four cars and a workshop, complete the home.

The home is located on a quiet, peaceful street in the Holly Knoll community. It’s easily accessible to area parks and trails, and Timonium, Hunt Valley, and Jacksonville are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 4037 Holly Knoll Drive

List price: $1,275,000

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms (4,890 square feet)

Agent: Michelle Pappas, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty