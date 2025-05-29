Custom built in 2021, this home has it all — sleek, luxurious interiors, 16,000+ square feet of modern space and a large yard with a saltwater pool. It even has an indoor sports court and an eight-car garage.

(Hubble Bisbee Christie’s International Real Estate)

The home opens to a dramatic two-story entry. It features white and black marble finish, high-polish porcelain tile, which continues throughout the main level. A formal living room and dining room each contain modern lighting and unique architectural details.

The main living space is a massive family room that opens to the gourmet kitchen. In the family room, you’ll find a gas fireplace, coffered ceilings and a distinct glass-enclosed wine room. The eat-in kitchen is stunning, with sleek white and black cabinetry, high-end appliances and a custom backlit onyx island. There is also a large, private home office located on the main level. An elevator offers luxurious convenience.

The home has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. Most of the bedrooms are on the second story, including an incredible primary suite. The bedroom is spacious, with an attached sitting room, peninsula fireplace and a private balcony. Two large dressing rooms are situated off the bedroom suite, which in turn leads to a luxuriously modern bathroom.

A walk-out lower level contains additional living space, including a large recreation room with a wet bar. It also has a game room, two bathrooms and additional bedrooms or bonus rooms.

Outside, a saltwater in-ground pool is a highlight of the property. It’s surrounded by a large patio space, perfect for entertaining and relaxing.

Car aficionados will love the massive eight-car finished garage. It connects to a home gym overlooking an impressive sunken indoor sports court.

The home is located on a private 5-acre lot near Warfields Pond Park. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

