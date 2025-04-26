Built circa 1914, this stunning Georgian Revival is full of original charm and beautifully preserved architectural details. The sellers have lovingly restored and enhanced the property, and now you can become just the fourth owner of this special home.

The home was designed by noted architects Wilson Levering Smith and Laurence Fowler. Enjoy significant architectural details throughout the home, including ornate millwork, multiple fireplaces and intricate windows and doors. One of the most stunning details in the home is the incredible spiraling staircase that greets you in the expansive foyer. A formal living room and dining room flank the foyer. Each room boasts grand proportions, making it perfect for entertaining.

The kitchen has been beautifully updated. You’ll find Carrara marble countertops, top-of-the-line appliances and custom cabinetry. There’s also a built-in banquet for relaxed dining and a colorful butler’s pantry, with beautiful original cabinetry.

On the second level, you’ll find a primary suite, three additional bedrooms and two more full bathrooms. The primary suite features two fireplaces, an attached dressing room, a balcony and an ensuite, updated bathroom. A third level contains four more bedrooms, two full bathrooms and a bonus space, offering lots of space for a variety of uses.

The home has multiple outdoor spaces, including a balcony, sunroom and backyard with a heated swimming pool. The sunroom is spacious and full of charm, with arched windows and doorways. The pool was recently renovated and features all new equipment.

Located inside Woodholme Reserve, the home is conveniently located near area shops, restaurants and schools. Downtown Baltimore is about 20 minutes away.

The details: