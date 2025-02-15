This Hampton Park home features beautiful interiors, high-end finishes and a thoughtful floorplan. Custom built in 2020, it offers every modern amenity.

The home opens to a large open-concept floorplan with beautiful hardwood floors and thoughtful details throughout. The living room is cozy, with a gas fireplace, built-ins and a coffered ceiling. It flows to a dining room with beam ceilings and a custom wet bar. The kitchen is a cook’s dream, with full inlay cabinetry, an eat-in island, and top-of-the-line appliances. It also has a walk-in pantry. Tucked off the main living space, French doors lead to a private study. This room is perfect as a home office and has built-ins and a private porch. The home also has a second exterior entrance, which opens to a mudroom with lots of built-in storage.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom. Enjoy a luxurious primary suite with two walk-in closets and a beautiful bathroom. The laundry is conveniently located on this level, too.

A finished lower level provides additional living space. The large space could be used as a recreation room or family room and features a gas fireplace, modern wet bar and full-size windows. There are also a full bathroom and an additional bedroom/home gym. It has direct access to the backyard.

Outside, a large porch off the main living space offers valuable outdoor space for relaxing and entertaining. Stairs lead to the fenced backyard with green space for gardening or play. There’s also a private covered porch off the office. An attached two-car garage completes the home.

The home is located in the meticulously designed Hampton Park development, tucked away in Lutherville. Downtown Baltimore is about 30 minutes away.

The details: