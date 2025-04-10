You’ll find this attractive home in Highland’s coveted Paternal Gift Farm community. Nestled on over an acre lot, the six-bedroom, five-bath home features beautiful spaces inside and out. To top it off, the home is surrounded by well-maintained pastures, providing idyllic views.

The home welcomes you with a charming front porch and a two-story foyer. The heart of the home is the open kitchen and adjacent family room. The kitchen is nicely updated, with lots of storage and a breakfast nook. A comfortable family room features built-ins, a gas fireplace and access to the rear deck. There’s also a formal living room and dining room, ideal for entertaining.

The primary suite is conveniently located on the main level and features an ensuite bathroom and walk-in closet. Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and two spacious bathrooms. There’s also a large bonus room, which could be used as a playroom, den or home office.

A walk-out lower level offers a surprising amount of additional living space, including an in-law suite with its own kitchen, a sitting room, a bedroom and a full bathroom. It also contains a large recreation room with a gas fireplace and wet bar, a media room, and storage space.

Outside, unwind and relax while you take in the idyllic views. At the front of the house is a charming wraparound porch. In the back, enjoy a large covered deck with a covered patio below. There’s also a large backyard patio surrounded by lush greenery and landscaping. An attached three-car garage completes the home.

The Paternal Gift Farm community is close-knit and offers unique amenities. There are 29 luxury homes in the community and seven well-managed pastures on over 40 acres. A range of barn and field equine boarding options are available, as well as a private fishing pond, picnic area and a 1.7-mile walking path.

This home is conveniently located 30 minutes from downtown Baltimore, 40 minutes from Annapolis and 50 minutes from Washington, D.C.

The details: