This Highland home has it all — modern interiors with high-end finishes, a luxurious resort-style backyard, and more than 5 acres of rolling pastures and lush woodlands. To top it off, the fully fenced property also has a modern equestrian complex, perfect for horse lovers.

A large wraparound porch at the front of the house offers an inviting entrance to this beautiful home. Inside, you’ll find luxurious interiors, modern updates, and spacious rooms with beautiful views. The home opens to a large living room that connects to most of the rooms on the main level. A highlight of the home is the gourmet kitchen, which has been masterfully updated. Top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry and a large granite island are just a few of the beautiful details you’ll find in this space.

The home is perfect for entertaining, with multiple dining and gathering spaces off the eat-in kitchen, including two formal dining rooms and a breakfast room. There’s also a main-level home office and a relaxing sunroom overlooking the backyard oasis.

The home has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one half bathroom. An incredible primary suite is massive, with an attached sitting room, a luxurious en suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet.

The lower level contains a recreation room and modern gym with walkout access to the backyard.

The backyard features additional entertaining spaces with resort-style amenities. Enjoy a saltwater pool, a covered deck with a beautiful outdoor kitchen, a fire pit and an attractive stone patio with landscaped beds. These outdoor spaces overlook the idyllic pasture and a state-of-the-art equestrian complex.

Nestled on the 5.38-acre, fully fenced property, you’ll find world-class equine facilities. The main barn features three modern stalls, a tack room, a feed room, a grooming area and a wash stall. There’s also a separate riding ring with LED lighting. A modern, two-story apartment with a kitchen, living room, bedroom and bathroom complete the barn. The home also has an attached three-car garage.

This home is conveniently located 35 minutes from Baltimore, 45 minutes from Annapolis and less than an hour from Washington, D.C.

