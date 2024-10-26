Built in 1903, this Ruxton home has been beautifully renovated, restored and expanded, featuring a mix of historic charm and luxurious updates. The home is situated on 3 acres offering panoramic vistas for miles. Enjoy lush gardens, professionally landscaped grounds and an incredible heated pool.

An impressive circular drive and porte-cochère greet you in this beautiful home. Inside, you’ll find ornate millwork, eight fireplaces, heart pine flooring, built-ins and more charming details. The home opens to a large foyer with a formal living room, a dining room and a study off of it.

The home, designed by Patrick Sutton, has been thoughtfully expanded over time. The gourmet kitchen serves as the heart of the home, with two islands, top-of-the-line appliances, and custom cabinetry. It opens to an inviting family room and cheery breakfast room. Massive windows create a bright and welcoming space. Completing the main level is an office, mudroom, butler’s pantry and two half bathrooms.

Upstairs, there are five spacious bedrooms, each with its own bathroom. The primary suite is luxurious and features a fireplace, an attached sitting room, two dressing rooms, and a marble bathroom. It even has a private balcony overlooking the backyard oasis. Two offices, a large playroom, and a laundry room complete the upper levels.

A lower level contains a recreation room, home gym, bonus room and bathroom. It also provides access to the beautiful backyard.

The home has stunning outdoor spaces. Relax and entertain on the many covered porches, patios and terraces, all of which provide beautiful views. Steps lead down to the home’s heated pool, surrounded by a landscaped yard and lush gardens. The home also has a heated three-car garage with an attached workshop.

Located in the heart of Ruxton, this home is just down the street from L’Hirondelle Club of Ruxton, neighborhood shops and Lake Roland. Downtown Baltimore is less than 20 minutes away.

The details: