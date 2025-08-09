Overland Farm, established in 1845, offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own 96 beautiful acres in Baltimore County. There are multiple buildings on the property, including a manor home, guest house and even a party barn. The land offers broad potential to pursue your dreams, including for equestrian pursuits, vineyard ambitions or agricultural farming.
The manor home, built in 2017, serves as the property’s main residence. Inside, you’ll find beautiful interiors and thoughtful architectural details, including attractive hardwood floors, built-ins, and several fireplaces. It’s generously-sized, but still intimate.
A well-suited floor plan contains multiple sitting rooms, a formal dining room, and a gourmet kitchen. Four covered porches offer effortless indoor-outdoor living and provide beautiful views of the property’s vistas.
The home has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. A gracious primary suite contains a luxurious ensuite bathroom, with a free-standing tub, glass shower, and large windows overlooking the grounds.
Ideal for entertaining, the finished lower level is massive. It has two main rooms, with built-ins, a fireplace and multiple gathering zones. And if that weren’t enough room, there’s also an Amish-built party barn on the grounds. Vaulted ceilings, an expansive bar, and large barn doors create an open and inviting space. The uses for this space are endless.
Also on the property, you’ll find a saltwater pool with a patio and pergola. The grounds are immaculate, with simple, classic landscaping and white fencing around the buildings.
A brick guest house offers private accommodations for family and friends. It has five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms.
Finally, the property also has a five-bay garage with a workshop.
Despite feeling worlds away, Jacksonville, Hunt Valley and Loch Raven Reservoir Park are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.
The details:
Address: 13401 Manor Road
List price: $3,370,000
9 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms (9,381 square feet)
Agent: Heidi Krauss, Krauss Real Property Brokerage
