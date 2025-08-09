Overland Farm, established in 1845, offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own 96 beautiful acres in Baltimore County. There are multiple buildings on the property, including a manor home, guest house and even a party barn. The land offers broad potential to pursue your dreams, including for equestrian pursuits, vineyard ambitions or agricultural farming.

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

The manor home, built in 2017, serves as the property’s main residence. Inside, you’ll find beautiful interiors and thoughtful architectural details, including attractive hardwood floors, built-ins, and several fireplaces. It’s generously-sized, but still intimate.

A well-suited floor plan contains multiple sitting rooms, a formal dining room, and a gourmet kitchen. Four covered porches offer effortless indoor-outdoor living and provide beautiful views of the property’s vistas.

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

The home has four bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms. A gracious primary suite contains a luxurious ensuite bathroom, with a free-standing tub, glass shower, and large windows overlooking the grounds.

Ideal for entertaining, the finished lower level is massive. It has two main rooms, with built-ins, a fireplace and multiple gathering zones. And if that weren’t enough room, there’s also an Amish-built party barn on the grounds. Vaulted ceilings, an expansive bar, and large barn doors create an open and inviting space. The uses for this space are endless.

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

(Heidi Krauss/Krauss Real Property Brokerage)

Also on the property, you’ll find a saltwater pool with a patio and pergola. The grounds are immaculate, with simple, classic landscaping and white fencing around the buildings.

A brick guest house offers private accommodations for family and friends. It has five bedrooms, and two and a half bathrooms.

Finally, the property also has a five-bay garage with a workshop.

Despite feeling worlds away, Jacksonville, Hunt Valley and Loch Raven Reservoir Park are all nearby. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

Address: 13401 Manor Road

List price: $3,370,000

9 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms (9,381 square feet)

Agent: Heidi Krauss, Krauss Real Property Brokerage