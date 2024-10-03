Built in 1874, this Ellicott City home offers a unique blend of historic charm and modern updates, all in a prime location. Inside, you’ll find a spacious floor plan with lots of character and original details that have been beautifully maintained. And just steps away is Old Ellicott City, a beloved community of local shops and restaurants.

A sunny front porch provides an inviting place to sit and relax. Inside, the home opens to a large foyer, with a curved built-in shelf and a beautiful grand staircase. There are refinished hardwood floors throughout the home, as well as intricate millwork and crystal chandeliers. Large windows and high ceilings create bright and airy rooms.

The living room is spacious, and ideal for entertaining, while a beautiful original mantel provides additional charm. French doors open to a large sunroom overlooking the backyard. Another sunroom, ideal as a playroom or office, is behind it.

A formal dining room provides an attractive space for dining and entertaining. The gourmet kitchen has been nicely updated, with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a breakfast bar. There’s also a convenient half bathroom (with a stained glass window) on the main level.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious, with a nicely updated en suite bathroom. A third level contains a bonus room, which could be used as a family room or kids space.

The lower level features a versatile in-law apartment, with separate entrances, a living room, and a modern kitchenette with exposed stone. This space is ideal for extended family, guests or potential rental income.

Dine al fresco on the large stone patio outside. The private backyard is surrounded by mature trees and greenery. There’s also a driveway and detached two-car garage.

Enjoy a prime location on a quiet street just steps from the shops and restaurants on Ellicott City’s historic Main Street. Patapsco Valley State Park is also close by, with miles of hiking and biking trails. It’s conveniently 25 minutes from Baltimore, 40 minutes from Annapolis and less than an hour from Washington, D.C.

The home is listed as coming soon and is expected to go live shortly.

The details: