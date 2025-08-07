Built in 2020, this attractive Sykesville home offers over 6,000 square feet of modern living space. The five bedroom, six-and-a-half bath also has a great outdoor space that backs up to the Patapsco Valley State Park.

At the front of the house, you’ll find a bright dining room and a home office tucked behind French doors. The heart of the home is the two-story great room, which has coffered ceilings and massive windows. It’s adjacent to a large eat-in kitchen that is a chef’s dream - a large quartz island, high-end stainless steel appliances, and a generous pantry. The space flows nicely and opens to a charming outdoor covered deck for easy al fresco dining.

The home has five bedrooms, each with its own ensuite bathroom. The primary suite features a generously sized bedroom, two walk-in closets, and a bathroom with a separate tub, glass shower and dual vanities. One of the bedrooms is on the main level, offering a convenient guest suite.

Enjoy a fully finished lower level, with a large recreation room and a kitchenette. It also contains an attractive home gym/yoga studio and a full bathroom.

Outside, enjoy a covered deck, custom in-ground pool, and a patio with a stone outdoor fireplace. The large yard is fenced in and backs up to Patapsco Valley State Park, meaning you’ll have direct access to hiking, biking and equestrian trails. Two attached garages complete the property.

The home is located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Sykesville’s Walker Meadows community. Downtown Baltimore is about 35 minutes away.

The details:

· Address: 1013 High Stepper Trail

· List price: $1,595,000

· Five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms (6,336 square feet)

· Agent: Bob Lucido, Bob Lucido Team of Keller Williams Lucido Agency